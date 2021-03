Amazon is offering this Kook Sourdough Bread Proofing Set only for $21.97 when you apply coupon code 45MS7XG2 at checkout. Shipping is free on this item.



Details:

Includes: 2 Banneton Baskets + 2 cloths +1 Scoring Lame + 1 Plastic Scraper + 4 Spare Blades + Scoring Lame Cover

Made from 100% pure all-natural rattan + smooth wooden tool handles made from pure natural Beach Wood

Received 4.7+ stars from 560+ reviews!