Sam's Club is offering Nine Stars Combo Sensor Trash Can (13.2 Gal / 3.2 Gal) on sale for $54.98, originally $74.98. Shipping is free for Plus.



Features:

Motion Sensors: Hands-free operation



Nonskid Base: Prevents unwanted movement and slippage



Ring liners: Keep trash bags secure and concealed



Dimensions: 3.2-gal.: 15.2"H x 12.1"W x 8.4"D 13.2-gal.: 26.5"H x 16.5"W x 11.5"D



Warranty: 1-year