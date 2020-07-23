This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Ninja Pro Plus Blender w/ Auto-iQ + $10 Kohl's Cash
FREE SHIPPING
$62.99
$139.99
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
30 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering this Ninja Pro Plus Blender w/ Auto-iQ for only $62.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SAVE15 for an extra 15% off.
Plus, everyone scores $10 Kohl's Cash (redeemable from 7/27 - 8/2)!
Details:
Compare to $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond and $89.99 at Best Buy.
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping Appliances kitchen Kitchenware kohls kitchen appliances Blender Ninja
What's the matter?