Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Ninja Pro Plus Blender w/ Auto-iQ + $10 Kohl's Cash
FREE SHIPPING
$62.99 $139.99
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Ninja Pro Plus Blender w/ Auto-iQ for only $62.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVE15 for an extra 15% off.

Plus, everyone scores $10 Kohl's Cash (redeemable from 7/27 - 8/2)!

Details:
  • Auto-iQ Technology provides preset programs
  • Total Crushing® Pitcher is great for making large batches
  • 1400 peak watts of professional power
  • Locking Lid
  • Dimensions: 17.5" x 6.75" x 9"
  • Received 4+ stars from over 95 reviews

Compare to $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond and $89.99 at Best Buy.

