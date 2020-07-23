Kohl's is offering this Ninja Pro Plus Blender w/ Auto-iQ for only $62.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code SAVE15 for an extra 15% off.



Plus, everyone scores $10 Kohl's Cash (redeemable from 7/27 - 8/2)!



Details:

Auto-iQ Technology provides preset programs



Total Crushing® Pitcher is great for making large batches



1400 peak watts of professional power



Locking Lid



Dimensions: 17.5" x 6.75" x 9"



Received 4+ stars from over 95 reviews

Compare to $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond and $89.99 at Best Buy.