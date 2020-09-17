Kohl's has this 3-Quart NuWave Digital Air Fryer for only $34.99 when cardholders use code BEAUTIFUL30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and free shipping with code SEPMVCFREE (w/ card) applied at checkout!



Non-cardholders can get this item for $42.49 with code SHOPNOW (extra 15% off) and free shipping on $75+.



Product Details:

Hot air combines with high-speed air circulation to perfectly cook your favorite fried foods



Bake, roast and grill a wide variety of foods using little to no oil



Removable drawer and food basket have a durable nonstick coating for easy cooking and cleaning



6 presets include: fries, frozen fries, nuggets, steak, poultry, fish



Dehydrate meats, vegetable and fruits with the low temperature settings



Digital LED controls ensure accuracy and consistent results



Advanced safety feature prevents unit from operating unless basket is in place



Received 4+ stars out of 1345+ reviews