3-Quart NuWave Digital Air Fryer

$34.99 $99.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 09/27/20
Kohl's has this 3-Quart NuWave Digital Air Fryer for only $34.99 when cardholders use code BEAUTIFUL30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and free shipping with code SEPMVCFREE (w/ card) applied at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get this item for $42.49 with code SHOPNOW (extra 15% off) and free shipping on $75+.

Product Details:
  • Hot air combines with high-speed air circulation to perfectly cook your favorite fried foods
  • Bake, roast and grill a wide variety of foods using little to no oil
  • Removable drawer and food basket have a durable nonstick coating for easy cooking and cleaning
  • 6 presets include: fries, frozen fries, nuggets, steak, poultry, fish
  • Dehydrate meats, vegetable and fruits with the low temperature settings
  • Digital LED controls ensure accuracy and consistent results
  • Advanced safety feature prevents unit from operating unless basket is in place
  • Received 4+ stars out of 1345+ reviews

