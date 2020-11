Macy's has this 8-Qt T-Fal Clipso Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker for just $89.99 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Durable stainless steel for optimal heating and lasting performance



Encapsulated base for even heat distribution



One-hand system for risk-free opening and closing



Won't open when under pressure



Variable steam-release valve for added control



Side handles for secure carrying



Use: compatible with all cooktops, including induction



Includes steam basket, stand for multi-level cooking, recipe book



Dishwasher safe with gasket, valve removed