Bed Bath & Beyond has this 3-Pc T-Fal Pure Cook Nonstick Aluminum Fry Pan Set for only $15.99! Just sign up to receive text offers and you'll receive an extra 20% off one item. Shipping is free on $39+.



Product Details:

Aluminum cooking vessels with even heat base deliver even thermal distribution for reliable cooking results



Thermo-Spot heat indicators show when each pan is perfectly preheated to seal in the flavor of your food



Superior ProGlide nonstick interior withstands the rigors of everyday cooking to ensure effortless food release for easy cleanup



Ergonomic handles are comfortable and provide a secure grip



Set includes:

8" fry pan

9.5" fry pan

Received 4+ stars out of 352 reviews