Costco is offering All-Clad 6-piece Kitchen Utensil Set on sale for $59.99, originally $79.99. Shipping is free.



Features:

18/10 Stainless Steel



Ergonomic Design



Dishwasher Safe

Set Includes:

13” SS Solid Spoon



13” SS Slotted Spoon



13” SS Fork



13” SS Turner



11.5” SS Ladle (4 ounce)



SS Caddy (5.25” diameter x 7” height)