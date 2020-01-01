How to Use a Kmart Coupon Code Online

Select size, color, and quantity of item, then click "Add to Cart"





Click the "Cart" icon in the top right corner





Apply promo code under "Coupon Code"





Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



Kmart offers some of the cheapest prices youâ€™ll find on groceries, pharmacy needs, electronics, fashion, home appliances and furniture, to everything for babies and kids. They always have at least 10 coupons or promo codes for you to use too, which offer up to 25% off your purchase! Save the most money by using todayâ€™s Kmart coupons and sales, plus find more offers by checking out Kmartâ€™s weekly ad here at DealsPlus.Kmart coupons are a dime a dozen, and can offer anything from 10% off home items, to free shipping, discounts on photos or printable coupons for groceries. The best coupon codes tend to give extra discounts on already reduced sale items. For instance, you could save up to 90% off clearance clothing for the entire family, plus get an extra 30% off coupon code to drop prices even further! They also have $5 off $45 or 10% off $75 coupon codes that work on almost everything sitewide (excluding popular electronics deals, select clearance items or deals of the day).To use your coupon code, add all your desired item(s) to your cart. When youâ€™re at the checkout process, enter your code into the coupon code box and click â€œapply.â€ We suggest testing as many codes as you can in order to see which offers you the biggest savings, as you can use more than one coupon per order! Free shipping applies to most orders of $59 or more, and no code is needed for shipping discounts. You can also pick up your order in-store.Some of the best deals we see are in Kmartâ€™s weekly deals section, where huge discounts can be found on toys, fashion, electronics and more! It could be a new laptop, tablet, TV, camera, or even a toy, tech accessories or home appliances. New deals come out every week too, so check back often!There is almost always a coupon code you can stack with already reduced sale items, too. To make sure you get the best deal possible, check DealsPlus to see what coupon codes or printable coupons are available before shopping. When youâ€™re checking out, test each promo code to see which items are eligible for coupon discounts. Many times youâ€™ll uncover hidden discounts of up to 30% off your lowest marked price!Be sure to check out the weekly ad too, to see whatâ€™s on sale this week and get any printable coupons or in-store offers. Most of these sale items are also available online. You can also find plenty of printable coupons directly off Kmart.com.Donâ€™t like shopping in-store? The online sale and clearance section has tons of great deals on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home items, kids items, beauty products, and TVs and electronics starting at just $1 or less. Whether thereâ€™s a site-wide sale going on or not, over 5,000 clearance items can be found in this section with discounts of up to 90% off. However, most Kmart coupons will not work on these items as they are usually at the cheapest price possible.Lastly, join Shop Your Way Max for free and youâ€™ll get $5 just for signing up! Plus, youâ€™ll earn 5% back on every purchase, get access to exclusive deals and members-only coupons, free 2-day shipping on millions of items, and more perks when shopping at any of Kmartâ€™s stores, including Sears and Sears Outlet.