Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Kmart Coupons & Coupon Codes December 2020

10% OFF
Code

Extra 10% Off Clothing, Shoes, Home, & Jewelry

Get an Extra 10% Off Clothing, Shoes, Home, & Jewelry with this promo code used at online checkout!More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Fall Fashions

Kmart is offering up to 30% off during their Fall fashion sale! Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Outdoor Play Sale

Save up to 30% off during Kmart's outdoor play sale. Prices are as marked so no code is required.More
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Blowout Sale

Save up to 60% off clothing, fitness & sports, appliances, and more during Kmart's blowout event! No coupon code is required, prices are as marked. Plus, you can get $10 cashback in points when you spend $40 or more on your next purchase!

For even more savings, don't forget to check out Kmart's official coupons page. Here, you can find coupons valid on specific items in grocery & drug, health & beauty, household essentials, and more!More
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Clearance

Shop Kmart's clearance section and save up to 60% off clothes, shoes, home decor, dining, and more! Plus, you can get free shipping on orders of $59 or more!

Plus, don't forget to check out Kmart's official coupon page! Clip coupons from grocery & drugs, health & beauty, and more. Don't forget to check back often as the coupons offered change frequently.

Another great way to find savings is through Kmart's free 'Shop Your Way' membership program. Once you join, you can start earning 1% cashback in points for every dollar you spend, bonus points, exclusive coupons, and more!More
Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Code

Mobile Offers

Sign up for Kmart's mobile offers by texting "ENROLL" to 56278. For even more savings, check out Kmart's official coupons page where you can clip coupons on grocery & drugs, household essentials, pharmacist recommendations, and more!

Another way to get savings is by signing up for Kmart's free membership! Get 1% cashback for every $1 spent, freecash rewards, exclusive coupons, and more!More
Get Coupon Code
2 comments
Sale

Kmart's Official Coupons & Promotions

Visit Kmart's official coupons page to find savings on grocery & drug, pet items, health & beauty, and more! Just find the item you would like to purchase and click "Clip Coupon."More
Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Clothing for The Family

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Hot Deals

There's nothing better than scoring a deal on what you want in one convenient place every day. Here, you can score deals like BOGO 50% Off & find some your favorite items marked down up to 65%!More
Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Clearance

From appliances to automotive to home & jewelry, save on every category at Kmart!More
Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale

Up to 15% Off Gaming

Get Deal
Sale

Free 90-Day Trial of Shop Your Way Max + Exclusive Coupons

Get exclusive deals and free 2-day shipping on thousands of items with a SYW membership.More
Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Dining Room Furniture

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Bedroom Furniture

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Living Room Furniture

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Tees, Tanks & Tops

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Tablets

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Cell Phones

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sneakers

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Graphic Tees

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On Furniture

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sneakers

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Clothes

Get Deal
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Fine Jewelry

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Outerwear for The Family

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Select Outdoor Dining Sets

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Select Toys

Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Patio Furniture

Get Deal
In-Store

Weekly Ad | Up to 60% off

Find out what's going on sale this coming week, plus get great deals and any coupons to use on your purchase. Check back to get the newest Kmart ad every time you plan to shop!More
View Weekly Ad
1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35+

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Pajamas

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Women's Apparel

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Men's Apparel

Get Deal

Related Stores

554,375 subscribers
476,557 subscribers
649,187 subscribers
57,771 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,348 subscribers
176,973 subscribers
421,522 subscribers
138,052 subscribers

About Kmart

Kmart offers some of the cheapest prices youâ€™ll find on groceries, pharmacy needs, electronics, fashion, home appliances and furniture, to everything for babies and kids. They always have at least 10 coupons or promo codes for you to use too, which offer up to 25% off your purchase! Save the most money by using todayâ€™s Kmart coupons and sales, plus find more offers by checking out Kmartâ€™s weekly ad here at DealsPlus.

How to Use a Kmart Coupon Code Online

  1. Select size, color, and quantity of item, then click "Add to Cart"
    kmart

  2. Click the "Cart" icon in the top right corner
    kmart

  3. Apply promo code under "Coupon Code"
    kmart

  4. Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    kmart


What are the best coupons?

Kmart coupons are a dime a dozen, and can offer anything from 10% off home items, to free shipping, discounts on photos or printable coupons for groceries. The best coupon codes tend to give extra discounts on already reduced sale items. For instance, you could save up to 90% off clearance clothing for the entire family, plus get an extra 30% off coupon code to drop prices even further! They also have $5 off $45 or 10% off $75 coupon codes that work on almost everything sitewide (excluding popular electronics deals, select clearance items or deals of the day).

How do I use my coupon code?

To use your coupon code, add all your desired item(s) to your cart. When youâ€™re at the checkout process, enter your code into the coupon code box and click â€œapply.â€ We suggest testing as many codes as you can in order to see which offers you the biggest savings, as you can use more than one coupon per order! Free shipping applies to most orders of $59 or more, and no code is needed for shipping discounts. You can also pick up your order in-store.

How can I save the most money?

Some of the best deals we see are in Kmartâ€™s weekly deals section, where huge discounts can be found on toys, fashion, electronics and more! It could be a new laptop, tablet, TV, camera, or even a toy, tech accessories or home appliances. New deals come out every week too, so check back often!

There is almost always a coupon code you can stack with already reduced sale items, too. To make sure you get the best deal possible, check DealsPlus to see what coupon codes or printable coupons are available before shopping. When youâ€™re checking out, test each promo code to see which items are eligible for coupon discounts. Many times youâ€™ll uncover hidden discounts of up to 30% off your lowest marked price!

Be sure to check out the weekly ad too, to see whatâ€™s on sale this week and get any printable coupons or in-store offers. Most of these sale items are also available online. You can also find plenty of printable coupons directly off Kmart.com.

Donâ€™t like shopping in-store? The online sale and clearance section has tons of great deals on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home items, kids items, beauty products, and TVs and electronics starting at just $1 or less. Whether thereâ€™s a site-wide sale going on or not, over 5,000 clearance items can be found in this section with discounts of up to 90% off. However, most Kmart coupons will not work on these items as they are usually at the cheapest price possible.

Lastly, join Shop Your Way Max for free and youâ€™ll get $5 just for signing up! Plus, youâ€™ll earn 5% back on every purchase, get access to exclusive deals and members-only coupons, free 2-day shipping on millions of items, and more perks when shopping at any of Kmartâ€™s stores, including Sears and Sears Outlet.