Kohls Coupon Codes & In-Store Coupons

20% OFF
Code

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Under $100

Get Coupon Code
26 used today - Expires 12/20/20
40% OFF
Sale

Extra 40%, 30% or 20% Off Mystery Coupon

Today, Kohl's is offering 40%, 30% or 20% off mystery savings coupons via email! Or, view it in your Kohl's wallet or the Kohl's app. Get free shipping on orders over $75 or opt for free in-store pickup.

Alternatively, Kohl's Charge cardholders can enter this PROMO CODE to save an extra 30% off your entire purchase and this COUPON CODE to get free shipping with no minimum purchase!More
Get Deal
22 used today - Expires 12/20/20
30% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 30% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

Right now, Kohl's is offering Charge cardholders an extra 30% off your entire purchase when you enter this coupon code at checkout! Plus, cardholders can enter this COUPON CODE to get free shipping with no minimum purchase required.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Don't have a Kohl's Charge Card? You can still enter this PROMO CODE to save an extra 20% off $100 or 15% off under $100.More
Get Coupon Code
401 used today - 1 comment - Expires 12/20/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Extra 30% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

SEE ALSO: ONLINE COUPONMore
Use In-Store
65 used today - Expires 12/20/20
FREE SHIPPING
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping, No Minimum (Cardholders)

Get Coupon Code
19 used today - Expires 12/20/20
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

20% Off $100 or 15% Off Under $100

Get Coupon Code
9 used today - Expires 12/20/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Under $100

Use In-Store
2 used today - Expires 12/20/20
$10 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$10 Off $50 Fine & Silver Jewelry

Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 12/24/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!

$10 Off $50 Fine & Silver Jewelry

Use In-Store
Expires 12/24/20
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 12/20/20
In-Store

Extra 30% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

Use In-Store
4 used today - Expires 12/20/20
30% OFF
Code

Extra 30% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

Get Coupon Code
10 used today - Expires 12/20/20
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

Save an extra 15% off your entire purchase when you text the number provided! You will receive a text back including your offer within 24 hours. Offer will apply to regular price and sale items. Expires 1 month after receipt. Some restrictions may apply.More
Get Coupon Code
5 used today
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Tech The Halls Sale

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/25/20
20% OFF
Code

20% Off $100 or 15% Off entire purchase

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 12/20/20
20% OFF
Code

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Under $100

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/20/20
Sale

Official Kohl's Coupons, Promo Codes & Sales

Check out Kohl's official coupons, promotions, and sales page! Here, you will be able to find all the deals that are being offered.

Common Discounts Include:
  • Up to 40% Off Mystery Coupon
  • 30% Off Entire Purchase (Charge Cardholders)
  • 20% off $100 or 15% off under $100
  • Up to 80% Off One-Day Sales
  • $10 Kohl's Cash for Every $50 Spent
  • Extra Discounts on Select Categories

If you scroll down to the bottom of the page, you will also be able to check out the latest in-store ad, and their clearance section!

More Ways to Save:
If you aren't able to find any coupons or offers at the moment, you can also apply for a Kohl's Charge card. After being approved, you will be able to get an extra 30-35% off your first purchase by using your card!

If you haven't done so already, you could also sign up for Kohl's emails and you will receive a welcome offer of 15% off your entire purchase.

For even more savings, you can check out Kohl's official weekly ad. Here, you can find in-store deals and coupons that are currently available.

SEE ALSO: How to Stack up to 4 Kohl's CouponsMore
Get Deal
1 used today - 294 comments
Sale

Earn $10 Kohl’s Cash With Every $50 Spent

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/24/20
30% OFF
Sale

Extra 15%, 20%, or 30% Off with Kohl's Charge Card

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/20/20
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

Text this code to 56457 to sign up for Kohl's mobile sales alerts and you'll receive a one-time use coupon for an extra 15% off your next purchase! Offer will apply to regular price and sale items. Expires 1 month after receipt. Some restrictions may apply.

For even more savings, check out Kohl's official coupons page. Here, you will find all official promotions and sales that are currently happening.

Looking for in-store deals and coupons? Find deals by shopping their weekly ad. Just enter your location and you will be able to view your local Kohl's ad online!More
Get Coupon Code
4 used today - 2 comments
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

Save an extra 15% off your entire purchase when you text the number provided. You will receive a text back immediately with your personal promo code! Offer will apply to regular price and sale items. Expires 1 month after receipt. Some restrictions may apply.More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today
Sale

Black Friday Shopping Safety Measures & Holiday Hours

Get Deal
Sale

2020 Christmas & Holiday Toy Shop

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/25/20
Sale

Kohl's 2020 Holiday Gift Ideas

Find the perfect gift ideas for the 2020 holiday season when you check out gift ideas from Kohl's.More
Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
Sale

Christmas & Holiday Decor Sale

Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
35% OFF
Sale

Extra 35% Off First Kohl's Charge Purchase

Apply for a Kohl's Charge card today and take an extra 35% off your first Charge card purchase! Plus, get another 15% off discount when your card arrives in the mail.

For all of Kohl's official savings, you can check out their official coupon page. Some of the best offers you can find: 40% off mystery coupon, 30% off entire purchase for Charge cardholders, 20% off your entire purchase, and much more!

For in-store offers and coupons, check out their weekly ad by entering your address on the page provided.More
Get Deal
5 comments
Sale

Kohl's Stores Are Starting to Re-Open

Kohl’s stores will be reopening and offering services in alignment with the COVID-19 timelines and precautions for each state and locale.

Store hours in many areas are temporarily reduced, so check the individual store hours for the stores in your area.

Once a store reopens, they’ll be reserving dedicated shopping hours every Monday, Wednesday + Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for customers who are age 60+, who are pregnant or who have underlying health conditions.More
Get Deal
2 used today - 2 comments
Sale

College Dorm Room Essentials Sale

Get extra savings on dorm bedding, dorm decor, storage, bath, furniture & more.More
Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Kohl's Yes2You rewards program by entering your email, and you will receive 15% off your next purchase! Shortly after signing up, this discount will be sent straight to your inbox.

Plus, earn 1 reward point for every dollar spent. On the first of every month, you will get a $5 rewards for every 100 points earned.

Also Included with Your Membership:
  • Special Birthday Gift
  • Special Bonus Point Events to Earn Rewards Even Faster

Looking for even more ways to save? You can check out Kohl's official coupon page where you will find current offers and coupons directly from Kohl's! Be on the lookout for 40% off mystery coupon events, 30% off for Charge cardholders, or 20% off for everyone. These are some of Kohl's best offers available.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 31 comments
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Bedding, Bath, and Decor

Get Deal
1 used today - 1 comment
Sale

50% or More Off Select Styles

Get Deal
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off 'So Many Deals' Savings Event

Save up to 80% off accessories, bed & bath, apparel, and more during Kohl's 'So Many Deals' event!More
Get Deal
1 used today
Sale

Curbside Pickup Now Available

Available: 11am to 7pm every dayMore
Get Deal
Sale

$10 & Under Sale Items

Get extra savings on clothing, home, jewelry & home decor items!More
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up To 70% Off Bikes & Backyard Campouts

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

30-50% Off Bedding & Bath

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Closeout Athletic Shoes

Get Deal
1 comment
50% OFF
Sale

30-50% Off Accent Furniture & Home Decor

Kohl's is offering 30-50% Off accent furniture & home decor on select styles.More
Get Deal
FREE W/P
Sale

Free $5 Kohl's Cash with Any Store Pickup Order

Order online and pick up your Kohl's order in-store, and you will get free $5 Kohl's Cash!

Your free $5 Kohl's Cash will be sent in your pickup confirmation email. Once you receive the email, you will be able to spend your Kohl's Cash right away!

Note: Some exclusions may apply. Limit one offer per customer per day.More
Get Deal
29 comments
Sale

5% Back + Birthday Gift & More | New Rewards Program

Sign up for Kohl's new Rewards program and get even more perks to look forward to. Get a special birthday gift, personalized perks, 5% Kohl's rewards on every purchase, plus $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent during a Kohl's Cash earn period!More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

30-50% Off Clothing & Swimwear

Kohl's is offering 30-50% Off clothing & swimwear for the family. Offer valid for select styles. Get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
More
Get Deal
2 comments
40% OFF
Sale

30-40% Off Dinnerware

Kohl's is offering 30-40% off select dinnerware. No coupon code is required. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.More
Get Deal
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Super Markdowns

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off 'Let's Get Organized' Sale

Get Deal
Expires 12/30/20
In-Store

Kohl's Weekly Ads

Shop Kohl's weekly ads to find the latest coupons or sales going on at your local store!

Are you shopping online? Check out Kohl's official coupon page. Use this page to find the offers that Kohl's is currently offering. Plus, don't forget to visit the Kohl's page on DealsPlus where you will sometimes find coupons that you won't be able to find on Kohl's official coupon page.

Keep an eye out for their one-day sales or their 30% offer for Charge cardholders to save the most on your order.

NOTE: Catalog is not always available.More
View Weekly Ad
60% OFF
Sale

50-60% Off Luggage

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Graduation Gifts

Get Deal
In-Store

15% Off Military Mondays

Kohl's is now offering a 15% discount to members of the military every Monday! The discount is valid in-store when customers present a valid military ID, military dependent ID, or veteran ID to an associate.

Note: Some exclusions may apply.More
View Offer
5 comments
Sale

22 Ways to Save At Kohl's

Kohl's is more than just a department store. With an inventory that spans from clothing to electronics, any shopper can get what they need. This is especially true for shoppers on a budget. However, did you know that there are things you can do to increase your savings at Kohl's?More
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Clearance

Save up to 70% off super markdowns at Kohl's! No coupon code is required, prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Closeout Shoes for The Family

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Nike Clearance

Get Deal
1 comment
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Staycation Essentials

Get extra savings on working from home items, refreshing your home, spring cleaning, sports & fitness, fun for the kids & more! Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
1 comment
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Clearance Jewelry

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Make Room for Wellness Savings

Get extra savings on cleaning supplies, air purifiers & humidifiers, hands soaps, skincare & more. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. You can view Kohl's update for customers on the coronavirus here.More
Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Summer Dinnerware, Drinkware, Serveware, and More

Get Deal
Sale

Toastmaster Small Appliances from $12.99

Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free In-store Pickup

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $75+

Get Deal
1 comment
20% OFF
Code

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Get Coupon Code
4 used today - Expires 12/20/20
In-Store

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Use In-Store
1 used today - Expires 12/20/20
In-Store

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Use In-Store
2 used today - Expires 12/20/20
20% OFF
Code

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 12/20/20
20% OFF
Code

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 12/20/20
In-Store

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Use In-Store
Expires 12/20/20
In-Store

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Use In-Store
Expires 12/20/20
20% OFF
Code

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 12/20/20
20% OFF
Code

20% Off $100 Or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 12/20/20
20% OFF
Code

20% Off $100 or 15% Off Entire Purchase

(12/10) - (12/20)More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 12/20/20
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Coupon Every Month with a Kohl's Credit Card

Have you heard of the 30% off Kohl's coupon? Visit Kohls and apply for a Kohl's charge card for the opportunity to get 30% off all orders about once every month. Shoppers will qualify for additional discounts and free shipping promotions throughout the year. Be sure to subscribe to DealsPlus to be alerted of the code that is needed to save an extra 30% off during these cardholder events.More
Get Deal
32 comments
30% OFF
Sale

How to Get 30% Off Kohl's Coupons

Some of the most popular offers at Kohl's are their 30% off coupons. The discount is valid for 30% off all orders at Kohl's and can even be stacked with other category and free shipping coupons for extra savings. There are two ways that Kohl's will offer a 30% off coupon. The first option is the most common.

Option 1: Get a Kohl's Card
Kohl's offers a 30% off coupon about once every month exclusively to their card holders. If you are not a Kohl's card holder, you can get one at kohls.com. Kohl's may send direct mail with the coupon code inside, however not all card holders may get the same mailer, and thus some may only receive 15% or 20% off coupons. The best way to find out about new 30% off coupons is to sign up for Kohl's offers at DealsPlus by clicking the "Subscribe to Coupons" button. Keep in mind that Kohl's never displays the 30% off code on their website.

Option 2: Get a Mystery Coupon
About once every two months, Kohl's sends out a "mystery coupon" to their email subscribers. Unlike the other option, everyone qualifies for this discount, not just Kohl's card holders. These discounts can actually surpass the 30% off coupon code with savings up to 40% off! The catch is that you don't know which discount you are getting in the email until you apply the mystery code at checkout. Each code can only be redeemed once and they are valid only for one day. The only way to get this coupon is to sign up for email alerts

SEE ALSO: How to Use Four Kohl's Coupon Codes

How to Redeem a 30% Off Coupon
No matter how you get your coupon, you must add any items to your cart before applying a code to get your discount. If there is a free shipping code available, be sure to add it along with any other category coupons that are available for a total of four codes. Kohl's does not offer the 30% off coupon in stores - it is only available online. If you visit a Kohl's location and the manager lets you redeem the online code in the store, please let us know in the comments!More
Get Deal
33 comments
30% OFF
Sale

When To Expect 30% Off Coupons

When will Kohl's have a new 30% off code and free shipping code? Kohl's offers 30% off coupons at least 12 times per year according to their website.

This means that every month, shoppers can expect to see at least one 30% off Kohl's coupon. Often times, these coupons are coupled with a free shipping promo code! Both coupons can be used together for maximum savings, and are valid for Kohl's card holders. If you are an MVC member, you can get an exclusive offer up to 18 times per year.

Where to Look?
The best place to find out when Kohl's is offering 30% off for Charge cardholders is right here on DealsPlus! You can check back or sign up for emails to be alerted on the day that the coupon becomes available. Plus, you will be notified when their rare mystery coupon for up to 40% off is out!

Other Ways to Save
If there is no 30% off coupon available at the moment, don't worry, there are plenty of other ways to save! You can visit Kohl's official coupon page to find current offers available. If you're shopping in-store, you can check out their weekly ad for sales and printable coupons. You can always save 15% off your next purchase when you sign up for Kohl's emails.More
Get Deal
19 comments
Sale

How to use Kohl's Stackable Promo Codes

Kohl's allows shoppers to stack up to four coupons with purchases. Kohl's has three types of coupons that can be used by everyone or with a Kohl's credit card (Kohl's Charge).

  1. Sitewide Coupons - Discounts of 15%, 20% or 30% off everything including sale and clearance.
    (One Max per Order)

  2. Free Shipping Coupons - usually free shipping on $50 or free shipping with no minimum purchase.
    (One Max per Order)

  3. Category Coupons - May be brand specific or category specific. Ex. 15% Off Cuisinart or 20% Off Toys.
    (Four Max per Order)

Shoppers can select up to four coupons from each of three categories above. (more details)More
Get Deal
8 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping to Local Kohl's Stores On All Orders

Kohl's is offering free in-store pickup on all orders with no minimum purchase. Shoppers can stack this offer with any available promo codes. Previously, the only free shipping option available was free shipping to home on $50.More
Get Deal
10 comments
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off Coupon | Paperless Kohl's Charge Statements

To receive this offer just update your preference in My Kohl's Charge to paperless statements.

Perks of signing up:
  • Get $10 towards a future in-store purchase! (Sent to the email address in My Kohl's Charge within 7-10 business days.)
  • Receive email alerts when your statement is available through My Kohlâ€™s Charge
  • Reduce your mail and paper clutter
  • You can witch back to paper statements at any time
More
Get Deal
27 comments
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Clearance Clothing

Get Deal
Sale

Kohl's Mail-In Rebates

Save with Kohls' rebates section. Find rebates for cookware, luggage, bathroom items, and more.More
Get Deal
Sale

How to Become a Kohl's MVC Member

Did you know that Kohl's Most Valued Customer (MVC) members receive an additional 6 offers per year? That's on top of the 12 offers for Charge cardholders for a total of 18 offers per year!

How Do I Become a MVC Member?
To become an MVC member, you would first need to be a Kohl's Charge cardholder. Then, if you spend $600 a year on your card, you will qualify to become an MVC member!More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping While Using Kohl's App In-Store

Get free shipping on your order when you use the Kohl's app in-store!More
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE W/P
Sale

Free $5 Reward for Every 100 Points | Yes2You Rewards

Sign up for Yes2You Rewards today to get $5 free for every 100 points earned at Kohl's! $1 equals 1 point earned. Then, on the first of the month, you will be given the $5 reward for every 100 points earned.

Even better, rewards members can earn a special birthday gift and access to special bonus point evens where you can earn rewards even faster.

Want to earn free points? You can get 50 Yes2You points when you download and sign in on the Kohl's app. Additionally, you will get access to their in-app points tracker.

Note: You have 30 days to redeem your rewards on anything in-store, online, or with the Kohl's app.More
Get Deal
1 comment
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Matching Pajamas

Get Deal
SALE
Sale

Women's Boots (Multiple Styles) from $13.99

Women's Boots (Multiple Styles) with prices starting from just $13.99 when Charge cardholders use code GIFTING30 (extra 30% Off) at checkout ! Plus, cardholders can enter code DECMVCFREE to get free shipping with no minimum purchase required.More
Get Deal
7 used today - Expires 12/20/20
In-Store

20% Off $100 or 15% Off Under $100

Use In-Store
Expires 12/20/20
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off $100 or 15% Off Under $100

Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 12/20/20
In-Store

20% Off $100 or 15% Off Under $100

Use In-Store
Expires 12/20/20
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Senior Discount (Wednesdays Only)

If you are age 60 or over, save 15% at Kohl's in stores on Wednesdays! You cannot stack this offer with other coupons, Kohl's Cash, or Yes2You Rewards. Valid in store only, not valid online.More
Get Deal
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

Save an extra 15% off your entire purchase when you text the number provided. You will receive a text back immediately with your personal promo code! Offer will apply to regular price and sale items. Expires 1 month after receipt. Some restrictions may apply.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - 2 comments

About Kohl's

Kohl's is one of the most popular department stores in the country with a wide selection of discount shoes, clothes, handbags, furniture, kitchen, bedding, kids & baby toys, and many more categories from top brands.

How to Use a Kohl's Online Coupon Code

Save on your purchase at kohls.com with an online coupon code at checkout. Discounts can range from 15-30% off. Follow these instructions to save on your purchase.
  1. Find products and click "Add to Bag" button to add products to your cart.
    kohl's

  2. Click "Shopping Bag" and then "Apply" to add coupons and promos
    kohl's

  3. Enter Kohl's coupon codes in the field provided, then click "Apply Code" (Kohl's rewards, Kohl's cash, and barcodes can also be applied)
    kohl's

  4. See discount amount for your order. Some exclusions may apply.
    kohl's

  5. Repeat steps above to add more coupon codes. Kohl's allows up to 4 codes to be stacked at once.
    Kohl's limits site-wide coupons to one per order. Shoppers can stack up to three more free shipping and category-specific coupon codes.

What are the Best Kohl's Coupons?

Kohl's is one of the best choices for deal hunters because you can use one or more coupons to save on everything including sale and clearance items. When you see a 15%, 20%, or even a 30% off coupon code, you can use that coupon to save on everything! With clearance items up to 80% off, it's a very attractive offer. Kohl's card holders can save 30% off with a coupon code about once every month. Sometimes you can stack this offer with a free shipping coupon code and other coupons for maximum savings. You can stack up to four coupons together at checkout as long as there is only one sitewide code applied.

How Do I Save the Most?

It's important to remember that Kohl's offers well-known brands like Nike and Juicy Couture at discounted prices, not just "cheap" clothes. They also have some of their own low-priced brands available. Make sure that you shop in their clearance section for deals that are discounted up to 80%. You can filter by brands to find exactly what you're looking for and navigate through sale items. You can stack any of these deals with sitewide coupon codes that have virtually no exceptions. It's also important to shop during their one or two-day sales. Kohl's has thousands of items all 50-60% off, which is exceptional. Most stores with sales that are "up to 60% off" have very few items available with that discount, but Kohl's makes sure everything in their sale is available at that discount making the shopping experience at Kohl's very unique.

What is Kohl's Cash?

Kohl's cash is a promotion that gives all shoppers $10 back in store credit for every $50 spent. This store credit is earned during the promotional period and must be redeemed usually within 7-10 days following the Kohl's cash promo period. Kohl's cash is popular because you can still receive credit when your order includes in-store printable coupons or online coupon codes. You can also redeem your Kohl's cash alongside coupons. Other department stores typically don't offer this deal, and none of them offer it as often as Kohl's.

What Else Should I Know Before I Shop?

Kohl's offers special savings for their email subscribers. They have been known to offer up to 40% off one-time use codes exclusively for their email subscribers. Since these codes are one-time use, they cannot be shared with anyone, which means that you will have to sign up for sale alerts if you want to get them. You should also know that Kohl's does not offer free in-store pickup. Their free shipping policy is typically on orders of $75 or more, but occasionally they offer free shipping promos and coupons that can be stacked with other coupon codes. If you are shopping in-store, you may also want to check out their weekly ad online. Here, you can find current as well as some upcoming sales or in-store coupons.

