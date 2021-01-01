



Option 1: Get a Kohl's Card

Kohl's offers a 30% off coupon about once every month exclusively to their card holders. If you are not a Kohl's card holder, you can get one at kohls.com. Kohl's may send direct mail with the coupon code inside, however not all card holders may get the same mailer, and thus some may only receive 15% or 20% off coupons. The best way to find out about new 30% off coupons is to sign up for Kohl's offers at DealsPlus by clicking the "Subscribe to Coupons" button. Keep in mind that Kohl's never displays the 30% off code on their website.



Option 2: Get a Mystery Coupon

About once every two months, Kohl's sends out a "mystery coupon" to their email subscribers. Unlike the other option, everyone qualifies for this discount, not just Kohl's card holders. These discounts can actually surpass the 30% off coupon code with savings up to 40% off! The catch is that you don't know which discount you are getting in the email until you apply the mystery code at checkout. Each code can only be redeemed once and they are valid only for one day. The only way to get this coupon is to sign up for email alerts



How to Redeem a 30% Off Coupon

