Kohl's is one of the most popular department stores in the country with a wide selection of discount shoes, clothes, handbags, furniture, kitchen, bedding, kids & baby toys, and many more categories from top brands.
How to Use a Kohl's Online Coupon Code
Save on your purchase at kohls.com with an online coupon code at checkout. Discounts can range from 15-30% off. Follow these instructions to save on your purchase.
- Find products and click "Add to Bag" button to add products to your cart.
- Click "Shopping Bag" and then "Apply" to add coupons and promos
- Enter Kohl's coupon codes in the field provided, then click "Apply Code" (Kohl's rewards, Kohl's cash, and barcodes can also be applied)
- See discount amount for your order. Some exclusions may apply.
- Repeat steps above to add more coupon codes. Kohl's allows up to 4 codes to be stacked at once.
Kohl's limits site-wide coupons to one per order. Shoppers can stack up to three more free shipping and category-specific coupon codes.
What are the Best Kohl's Coupons?
Kohl's is one of the best choices for deal hunters because you can use one or more coupons to save on everything including sale and clearance items. When you see a 15%, 20%, or even a 30% off coupon code, you can use that coupon to save on everything! With clearance items up to 80% off, it's a very attractive offer. Kohl's card holders can save 30% off with a coupon code about once every month. Sometimes you can stack this offer with a free shipping coupon code and other coupons for maximum savings. You can stack up to four coupons together at checkout as long as there is only one sitewide code applied.
How Do I Save the Most?
It's important to remember that Kohl's offers well-known brands like Nike and Juicy Couture at discounted prices, not just "cheap" clothes. They also have some of their own low-priced brands available. Make sure that you shop in their clearance section for deals that are discounted up to 80%. You can filter by brands to find exactly what you're looking for and navigate through sale items. You can stack any of these deals with sitewide coupon codes that have virtually no exceptions. It's also important to shop during their one or two-day sales. Kohl's has thousands of items all 50-60% off, which is exceptional. Most stores with sales that are "up to 60% off" have very few items available with that discount, but Kohl's makes sure everything in their sale is available at that discount making the shopping experience at Kohl's very unique.
What is Kohl's Cash?
Kohl's cash is a promotion that gives all shoppers $10 back in store credit for every $50 spent. This store credit is earned during the promotional period and must be redeemed usually within 7-10 days following the Kohl's cash promo period. Kohl's cash is popular because you can still receive credit when your order includes in-store printable coupons or online coupon codes. You can also redeem your Kohl's cash alongside coupons. Other department stores typically don't offer this deal, and none of them offer it as often as Kohl's.
What Else Should I Know Before I Shop?
Kohl's offers special savings for their email subscribers. They have been known to offer up to 40% off one-time use codes exclusively for their email subscribers. Since these codes are one-time use, they cannot be shared with anyone, which means that you will have to sign up for sale alerts if you want to get them. You should also know that Kohl's does not offer free in-store pickup. Their free shipping policy is typically on orders of $75 or more, but occasionally they offer free shipping promos and coupons that can be stacked with other coupon codes. If you are shopping in-store, you may also want to check out their weekly ad online. Here, you can find current as well as some upcoming sales or in-store coupons.