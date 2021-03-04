Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
30% OFF
30% OFF
Sale

Extra 15-30% Off Entire Purchase + Free Shipping (Cardholders)

Right now, Kohl's is offering its Charge cardholders an extra 15-30% off your entire purchase! Check your email or Kohl's wallet to see if you qualify. Even better, Charge cardholders get free shipping with no minimum purchase when you enter this PROMO CODE at checkout.

Don't have a Charge card? You can still save an extra 15% off your entire purchase when you enter this COUPON CODE at checkout!

Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Get Deal
417 used today - Expires 4/3/21
FREE SHIPPING
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping On Every Order (Cardholders)

Cardholders, get free shipping on any order when you enter this code at checkout. No minimum purchase required.
MARMVCFREE
73 used today - Expires 4/3/21
15% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase + $10 Kohl's Cash

Kohls is offering an extra 15% off you entire online purchase! That even includes items already one sale. Enter this code at checkout to redeem your offer. Get Free shipping when you spend $75+ or opt-in for free in-store pickup.

Earn $10 Kohls Cash for every $50 spent. Redeemable April 4-11.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.
SHOP15
57 used today - Expires 4/3/21
In-Store

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase

Kohls is offering an extra 15% off you entire in-store purchase! That even includes items already one sale. Just present this coupon at a location near you.

SEE ALSO: ONLINE CODE

Note: Exclusions apply.
Use In-Store
9 used today - Expires 4/3/21
Sale
Coupon verified!

Earn $10 Kohls Cash for Every $50 Spent

Redeemable April 4-11
Here's how to earn and use your Kohl's Cash!
  • For every $50 spent, you earn $10 in Kohl's Cash
  • The Kohl's Cash you earn on Kohls.com will be sent via email.
  • Follow the email instructions to print your Kohl's Cash or add it to the Wallet in the Kohl's App.
  • Use your Kohl's Cash at any Kohl's store, enter your Kohl's Cash number and PIN at checkout on Kohls.com or apply your Kohl's Cas directly from the Wallet to a purchase with the Kohl's App
Get Deal
6 used today
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Coupon Every Month with a Kohl's Credit Card

Have you heard of the 30% off Kohl's coupon? Visit Kohls and apply for a Kohl's charge card for the opportunity to get 30% off all orders about once every month. Shoppers will qualify for additional discounts and free shipping promotions throughout the year. Be sure to subscribe to DealsPlus to be alerted of the code that is needed to save an extra 30% off during these cardholder events.
Get Deal
3293 used today - 32 comments
Sale

Official Kohl's Coupons, Promo Codes & Sales

Check out Kohl's official coupons, promotions, and sales page! Here, you will be able to find all the deals that are being offered.

Common Discounts Include:
  • Up to 40% Off Mystery Coupon
  • 30% Off Entire Purchase (Charge Cardholders)
  • 20% off $100 or 15% off under $100
  • Up to 80% Off One-Day Sales
  • $10 Kohl's Cash for Every $50 Spent
  • Extra Discounts on Select Categories

If you scroll down to the bottom of the page, you will also be able to check out the latest in-store ad, and their clearance section!

More Ways to Save:
If you aren't able to find any coupons or offers at the moment, you can also apply for a Kohl's Charge card. After being approved, you will be able to get an extra 30-35% off your first purchase by using your card!

If you haven't done so already, you could also sign up for Kohl's emails and you will receive a welcome offer of 15% off your entire purchase.

For even more savings, you can check out Kohl's official weekly ad. Here, you can find in-store deals and coupons that are currently available.

SEE ALSO: How to Stack up to 4 Kohl's Coupons
Get Deal
283 used today - 295 comments
15% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off $100+

Kohl's is offering 15% off your $100 purchase when you use this coupon code at checkout. Even better, get free shipping on orders of $75 or more, or free store pickup.

NOTE: Exclusions apply.
CATCH15OFF
69 used today - 11 comments - Expires 4/6/21
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

Text this code to 56457 to sign up for Kohl's mobile sales alerts and you'll receive a one-time use coupon for an extra 15% off your next purchase! Offer will apply to regular price and sale items. Expires 1 month after receipt. Some restrictions may apply.

For even more savings, check out Kohl's official coupons page. Here, you will find all official promotions and sales that are currently happening.

Looking for in-store deals and coupons? Find deals by shopping their weekly ad. Just enter your location and you will be able to view your local Kohl's ad online!
text SAVE24 to 56457
31 used today - 2 comments
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

Save an extra 15% off your entire purchase when you text the number provided. You will receive a text back immediately with your personal promo code! Offer will apply to regular price and sale items. Expires 1 month after receipt. Some restrictions may apply.
text SAVE02 to 56457
16 used today
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Semi-Annual Intimates Sale

Offer Details:
  • 27.99 & under bras
  • 5 for $35 panties
  • $16.99 packages panties
  • 25% off all Jockey
    • Get Deal
    5 used today - Expires 4/3/21
    15% OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase

    Kohls is offering an extra 15% off you entire online purchase! That even includes items already one sale. Enter this code at checkout to redeem your offer. Get Free shipping when you spend $75+ or opt-in for free in-store pickup.

    SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    TAKE15
    6 used today - Expires 4/3/21
    15% OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase

    Kohls is offering an extra 15% off you entire online purchase! That even includes items already one sale. Enter this code at checkout to redeem your offer. Get Free shipping when you spend $75+ or opt-in for free in-store pickup.

    SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    SAVE15
    5 used today - Expires 4/3/21
    15% OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase

    Kohls is offering an extra 15% off you entire online purchase! That even includes items already one sale. Enter this code at checkout to redeem your offer. Get Free shipping when you spend $75+ or opt-in for free in-store pickup.

    SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    GOSHOP15
    4 used today - Expires 4/3/21
    In-Store

    Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase

    Kohls is offering an extra 15% off you entire in-store purchase! That even includes items already one sale. Just present this coupon at a location near you.

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    Use In-Store
    7 used today - Expires 4/3/21
    30% OFF
    Sale

    How to Get 30% Off Kohl's Coupons

    Some of the most popular offers at Kohl's are their 30% off coupons. The discount is valid for 30% off all orders at Kohl's and can even be stacked with other category and free shipping coupons for extra savings. There are two ways that Kohl's will offer a 30% off coupon. The first option is the most common.

    Option 1: Get a Kohl's Card
    Kohl's offers a 30% off coupon about once every month exclusively to their card holders. If you are not a Kohl's card holder, you can get one at kohls.com. Kohl's may send direct mail with the coupon code inside, however not all card holders may get the same mailer, and thus some may only receive 15% or 20% off coupons. The best way to find out about new 30% off coupons is to sign up for Kohl's offers at DealsPlus by clicking the "Subscribe to Coupons" button. Keep in mind that Kohl's never displays the 30% off code on their website.

    Option 2: Get a Mystery Coupon
    About once every two months, Kohl's sends out a "mystery coupon" to their email subscribers. Unlike the other option, everyone qualifies for this discount, not just Kohl's card holders. These discounts can actually surpass the 30% off coupon code with savings up to 40% off! The catch is that you don't know which discount you are getting in the email until you apply the mystery code at checkout. Each code can only be redeemed once and they are valid only for one day. The only way to get this coupon is to sign up for email alerts

    SEE ALSO: How to Use Four Kohl's Coupon Codes

    How to Redeem a 30% Off Coupon
    No matter how you get your coupon, you must add any items to your cart before applying a code to get your discount. If there is a free shipping code available, be sure to add it along with any other category coupons that are available for a total of four codes. Kohl's does not offer the 30% off coupon in stores - it is only available online. If you visit a Kohl's location and the manager lets you redeem the online code in the store, please let us know in the comments!
    Get Deal
    254 used today - 33 comments
    30% OFF
    Sale

    When To Expect 30% Off Coupons

    When will Kohl's have a new 30% off code and free shipping code? Kohl's offers 30% off coupons at least 12 times per year according to their website.

    This means that every month, shoppers can expect to see at least one 30% off Kohl's coupon. Often times, these coupons are coupled with a free shipping promo code! Both coupons can be used together for maximum savings, and are valid for Kohl's card holders. If you are an MVC member, you can get an exclusive offer up to 18 times per year.

    Where to Look?
    The best place to find out when Kohl's is offering 30% off for Charge cardholders is right here on DealsPlus! You can check back or sign up for emails to be alerted on the day that the coupon becomes available. Plus, you will be notified when their rare mystery coupon for up to 40% off is out!

    Other Ways to Save
    If there is no 30% off coupon available at the moment, don't worry, there are plenty of other ways to save! You can visit Kohl's official coupon page to find current offers available. If you're shopping in-store, you can check out their weekly ad for sales and printable coupons. You can always save 15% off your next purchase when you sign up for Kohl's emails.
    Get Deal
    85 used today - 19 comments
    80% OFF
    Sale

    40-80% Off 'So Many Deals' Savings Event

    Save 40-80% off accessories, bed & bath, apparel, and more during Kohl's 'So Many Deals' event!
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    15% OFF
    Code

    Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

    Save an extra 15% off your entire purchase when you text the number provided! You will receive a text back including your offer within 24 hours. Offer will apply to regular price and sale items. Expires 1 month after receipt. Some restrictions may apply.
    Text SAVE29 to 56457
    4 used today - 1 comment
    FREE W/P
    Sale

    Free $5 Kohl's Cash with Any Store Pickup Order

    Order online and pick up your Kohl's order in-store, and you will get free $5 Kohl's Cash!

    Your free $5 Kohl's Cash will be sent in your pickup confirmation email. Once you receive the email, you will be able to spend your Kohl's Cash right away!

    Note: Some exclusions may apply. Limit one offer per customer per day.
    Get Deal
    5 used today - 29 comments
    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for Kohl's Yes2You rewards program by entering your email, and you will receive 15% off your next purchase! Shortly after signing up, this discount will be sent straight to your inbox.

    Plus, earn 1 reward point for every dollar spent. On the first of every month, you will get a $5 rewards for every 100 points earned.

    Also Included with Your Membership:
    • Special Birthday Gift
    • Special Bonus Point Events to Earn Rewards Even Faster

    Looking for even more ways to save? You can check out Kohl's official coupon page where you will find current offers and coupons directly from Kohl's! Be on the lookout for 40% off mystery coupon events, 30% off for Charge cardholders, or 20% off for everyone. These are some of Kohl's best offers available.
    Get Deal
    31 comments
    Sale

    $27.99 & Under B

    from Bali®, Warner's®, Maidenform®, Vanity Fair®, Hanes Ultimate®, Olga® and Lily of France®.More
    Get Deal
    Expires 4/3/21
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    5 Panties for $35

    Shipping is free on $75+More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 4/3/21
    Sale

    $10 & Under Sale Items

    Get extra savings on clothing, home, jewelry & home decor items!More
    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    30-40% Off Dinnerware

    Kohl's is offering 30-40% off select dinnerware. No coupon code is required. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.More
    Get Deal
    35% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 35% Off First Kohl's Charge Purchase

    Apply for a Kohl's Charge card today and take an extra 35% off your first Charge card purchase! Plus, get another 15% off discount when your card arrives in the mail.

    For all of Kohl's official savings, you can check out their official coupon page. Some of the best offers you can find: 40% off mystery coupon, 30% off entire purchase for Charge cardholders, 20% off your entire purchase, and much more!

    For in-store offers and coupons, check out their weekly ad by entering your address on the page provided.    More
    Get Deal
    3 used today - 6 comments
    Sale

    'Thanks, Mom for Everything' Mother's Day Sale

    Get Deal
    5 used today - Expires 5/9/21
    Sale

    How to use Kohl's Stackable Promo Codes

    Kohl's allows shoppers to stack up to four coupons with purchases. Kohl's has three types of coupons that can be used by everyone or with a Kohl's credit card (Kohl's Charge).

    1. Sitewide Coupons - Discounts of 15%, 20% or 30% off everything including sale and clearance.
      (One Max per Order)

    2. Free Shipping Coupons - usually free shipping on $50 or free shipping with no minimum purchase.
      (One Max per Order)

    3. Category Coupons - May be brand specific or category specific. Ex. 15% Off Cuisinart or 20% Off Toys.
      (Four Max per Order)

    Shoppers can select up to four coupons from each of three categories above. (more details)    More
    Get Deal
    19 used today - 9 comments
    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off Senior Discount (Wednesdays Only)

    If you are age 60 or over, save 15% at Kohl's in stores on Wednesdays! You cannot stack this offer with other coupons, Kohl's Cash, or Yes2You Rewards. Valid in store only, not valid online.More
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Bedding, Bath, and Decor

    Get Deal
    1 comment
    In-Store

    Kohl's Weekly Ads

    Shop Kohl's weekly ads to find the latest coupons or sales going on at your local store!

    Are you shopping online? Check out Kohl's official coupon page. Use this page to find the offers that Kohl's is currently offering. Plus, don't forget to visit the Kohl's page on DealsPlus where you will sometimes find coupons that you won't be able to find on Kohl's official coupon page.

    Keep an eye out for their one-day sales or their 30% offer for Charge cardholders to save the most on your order.

    NOTE: Catalog is not always available.    More
    View Weekly Ad
    4 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    30-50% Off Accent Furniture & Home Decor

    Kohl's is offering 30-50% Off accent furniture & home decor on select styles.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    30-50% Off Clothing & Swimwear

    Kohl's is offering 30-50% Off clothing & swimwear for the family. Offer valid for select styles. Get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
    More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Super Markdowns

    Get Deal
    1 used today
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Closeout Athletic Shoes

    Get Deal
    1 comment
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Easter Sale from $5 & Under

    Get extra savings on decor, baskets, toys & candy, kids' clothing & more!More
    Get Deal
    4 used today - Expires 4/4/21
    15% OFF
    Code

    Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

    Save an extra 15% off your entire purchase when you text the number provided. You will receive a text back immediately with your personal promo code! Offer will apply to regular price and sale items. Expires 1 month after receipt. Some restrictions may apply.More
    text SAVE07 to 56457
    4 used today - 2 comments
    Sale

    5% Back + Birthday Gift & More | New Rewards Program

    Sign up for Kohl's new Rewards program and get even more perks to look forward to. Get a special birthday gift, personalized perks, 5% Kohl's rewards on every purchase, plus $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent during a Kohl's Cash earn period!More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Curbside Pickup Now Available

    Available: 11am to 7pm every dayMore
    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 70% Off Bikes & Backyard Campouts

    Get Deal
    Sale

    22 Ways to Save At Kohl's

    Kohl's is more than just a department store. With an inventory that spans from clothing to electronics, any shopper can get what they need. This is especially true for shoppers on a budget. However, did you know that there are things you can do to increase your savings at Kohl's?More
    Get Deal
    FREE W/P
    Sale

    Free $5 Reward for Every 100 Points | Yes2You Rewards

    Sign up for Yes2You Rewards today to get $5 free for every 100 points earned at Kohl's! $1 equals 1 point earned. Then, on the first of the month, you will be given the $5 reward for every 100 points earned.

    Even better, rewards members can earn a special birthday gift and access to special bonus point evens where you can earn rewards even faster.

    Want to earn free points? You can get 50 Yes2You points when you download and sign in on the Kohl's app. Additionally, you will get access to their in-app points tracker.

    Note: You have 30 days to redeem your rewards on anything in-store, online, or with the Kohl's app.    More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    In-Store

    15% Off Military Mondays

    Kohl's is now offering a 15% discount to members of the military every Monday! The discount is valid in-store when customers present a valid military ID, military dependent ID, or veteran ID to an associate.

    Note: Some exclusions may apply.    More
    View Offer
    5 comments
    Sale

    'Create An Outdoor Oasis' Outdoor Living Sale

    Get set for sunny days ahead!More
    Get Deal
    Expires 4/30/21
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Sale Items At Least 50% Off

    Everything on this page is 50% off or more!More
    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    15-30% Off Entire Purchase Card Holders Via Email (03/25)

    Get Deal
    11 used today - 2 comments - Expires 4/3/21
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    $10 Off Coupon | Paperless Kohl's Charge Statements

    To receive this offer just update your preference in My Kohl's Charge to paperless statements.

    Perks of signing up:
    • Get $10 towards a future in-store purchase! (Sent to the email address in My Kohl's Charge within 7-10 business days.)
    • Receive email alerts when your statement is available through My Kohlâ€™s Charge
    • Reduce your mail and paper clutter
    • You can witch back to paper statements at any time
    More
    Get Deal
    4 used today - 27 comments
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Matching Pajamas

    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Staycation Essentials

    Get extra savings on working from home items, refreshing your home, spring cleaning, sports & fitness, fun for the kids & more! Prices are as marked.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    60% OFF
    Sale

    50-60% Off Luggage

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Graduation Gifts

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Nike Clearance

    Get Deal
    1 comment
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Clearance Jewelry

    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Clearance Clothing

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Make Room for Wellness Savings

    Get extra savings on cleaning supplies, air purifiers & humidifiers, hands soaps, skincare & more. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. You can view Kohl's update for customers on the coronavirus here.More
    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Clearance

    Save up to 70% off super markdowns at Kohl's! No coupon code is required, prices are as marked.More
    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping to Local Kohl's Stores On All Orders

    Kohl's is offering free in-store pickup on all orders with no minimum purchase. Shoppers can stack this offer with any available promo codes. Previously, the only free shipping option available was free shipping to home on $50.More
    Get Deal
    10 comments
    Sale

    How to Become a Kohl's MVC Member

    Did you know that Kohl's Most Valued Customer (MVC) members receive an additional 6 offers per year? That's on top of the 12 offers for Charge cardholders for a total of 18 offers per year!

    How Do I Become a MVC Member?
    To become an MVC member, you would first need to be a Kohl's Charge cardholder. Then, if you spend $600 a year on your card, you will qualify to become an MVC member!    More
    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping While Using Kohl's App In-Store

    Get free shipping on your order when you use the Kohl's app in-store!More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 1 comment
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $75+

    Get Deal
    1 comment
    Sale

    Kohl's Mail-In Rebates

    Save with Kohls' rebates section. Find rebates for cookware, luggage, bathroom items, and more.More
    Get Deal

    Kohl's FAQ
    About Kohl’s
    Kohl's is one of the most popular department stores in the country with a wide selection of discount shoes, clothes, handbags, furniture, kitchen, bedding, kids & baby toys, and many more categories from top brands.
    What are the Best Kohl's Coupons?
    Kohl's is one of the best choices for deal hunters because you can use one or more coupons to save on everything including sale and clearance items. When you see a 15%, 20%, or even a 30% off coupon code, you can use that coupon to save on everything! With clearance items up to 80% off, it's a very attractive offer. Kohl's card holders can save 30% off with a coupon code about once every month. Sometimes you can stack this offer with a free shipping coupon code and other coupons for maximum savings. You can stack up to four coupons together at checkout as long as there is only one sitewide code applied.
    What is Kohl's Cash?
    Kohl's cash is a promotion that gives all shoppers $10 back in store credit for every $50 spent. This store credit is earned during the promotional period and must be redeemed usually within 7-10 days following the Kohl's cash promo period. Kohl's cash is popular because you can still receive credit when your order includes in-store printable coupons or online coupon codes. You can also redeem your Kohl's cash alongside coupons. Other department stores typically don't offer this deal, and none of them offer it as often as Kohl's.
    What Else Should I Know Before I Shop?
    Kohl's offers special savings for their email subscribers. They have been known to offer up to 30% off one-time use codes exclusively for their email subscribers. Since these codes are one-time use, they cannot be shared with anyone, which means that you will have to sign up for sale alerts if you want to get them. You should also know that Kohl's does not offer free in-store pickup. Their free shipping policy is typically on orders of $75 or more, but occasionally they offer free shipping promos and coupons that can be stacked with other coupon codes. If you are shopping in-store, you may also want to check out their weekly ad online. Here, you can find current as well as some upcoming sales or in-store coupons.
    How Do I Print Out Kohl's Coupons?
    As Kohl's in-store coupons become available, you can print them out from the DealsPlus page by clicking on the coupon to view it. Then, there will be a button above the coupon that says "Print Coupon." After you click that, you will be prompted to print out the selected coupon.
    How many promo codes can you redeem per online order?
    Kohl's does allow you to stack coupons. You can stack one site wide percent off offer,

    one category percent off offer, one dollar off offer, and one shipping offer
    Does Kohl's Offer Free Shipping or Curbside Pickup?
    Kohl's has free curbside pick up as well as free shipping on orders of $75 or more. They also have limited events where Kohl's Charge cardholders can get free shipping with no minimum purchase required!
    Does Kohl's Have a Rewards Program?
    Kohl's does have a rewards program that is free to join. You will earn 5% Kohl's Rewards on every purchase plus $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent during eligible periods.
    Are There Any Discounts for Email or Text Sign Up?
    Yes! Kohl's offers an extra 15% off your entire purchase when you text SAVE24 to 56457. Or, opt to sign up via email and you will also receive a coupon for an extra 15% off your entire purchase!
    Does Kohl's Offer a Military Discount?
    Kohl's does have "Military Mondays" to thank active and former military personnel, veterans and their families for their service. Every Monday throughout the year, Kohl's offers an extra 15% off when customers show a valid Military ID, Military Dependent ID or Veteran ID at checkout.
    What is Kohl's Return Policy?
    Kohl's allows customers to return in-store and online purchases up to 180 days after the original purchase date. Premium electronics must be returned within 30 days of purchase.

    Extra 15-30% Off Entire Purchase + Free Shipping (Cardholders)

    No Code Required
    Coupon verified!
    Never miss another coupon from
    Kohl's
    Up to 2.0% Cashback
    Right now, Kohl's is offering its Charge cardholders an extra 15-30% off your entire purchase! Check your email or Kohl's wallet to see if you qualify. Even better, Charge cardholders get free shipping with no minimum purchase when you enter this PROMO CODE at checkout.

    Don't have a Charge card? You can still save an extra 15% off your entire purchase when you enter this COUPON CODE at checkout!

    Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    100% success (5 votes) - Expires 4/3/21
