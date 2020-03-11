



Easily earn and redeem rewards simply for enjoying your favorite Krispy Kreme Treats. Join online or download the app! Then, use your email, phone number or scan your card to redeem rewards.



Note: Select locations give you one free original glazed donut with your purchase when their "Hot" sign is on when you visit in-stores!



Offer Details:

You receive one credit each time you purchase a Rewards Track item.



All rewards expire 90 days after the date it is earned.

Credits System:

First 12 Credits: 1 Free Doughnut



Next 12 Credits: 1 Free Coffee



Next 12 Credits: 1 Free Dozen Doughnuts



