Krispy Kreme Coupon, Codes & Printable Coupons 2021

$5 Original Glazed Dozen When The Hot Light Is On

This week only, Krispy Kreme is offering an Original Glazed Dozen for only $5 when the Hot Light is on! When the Hot Light is shining bright each morning and evening, Original Glazed Doughnuts are rolling fresh off the line. Watch for the Hot Light as you drive past! You don’t want to miss your chance to experience warm, glazey goodness for just $5.

Find out when the Hot Light is on at your local store via the mobile app.More
Expires 2/28/21
Free Doughnut | Rewards Sign Up

Want a FREE Krispy Kreme donut? Sign up for Krispy Kreme's free rewards program and you'll receive one donut just for signing up! You'll also receive a personal coupon for a free donut of your choice and a hot or iced coffee for your birthday.

Easily earn and redeem rewards simply for enjoying your favorite Krispy Kreme Treats. Join online or download the app! Then, use your email, phone number or scan your card to redeem rewards.

Note: Select locations give you one free original glazed donut with your purchase when their "Hot" sign is on when you visit in-stores!

  • You receive one credit each time you purchase a Rewards Track item.
  • All rewards expire 90 days after the date it is earned.

  • First 12 Credits: 1 Free Doughnut
  • Next 12 Credits: 1 Free Coffee
  • Next 12 Credits: 1 Free Dozen Doughnuts
  • Next 12 Credits: 1 Free Specialty Coffee
12 comments
Discounted Krispy Kreme Gift Cards

Get more savings using discounted Krispy Kreme gift cards from Raise.com. Gift cards stack with any other coupons or offers. Availability and actual discount of gift cards may vary.More
6 comments
Free Krispy Kreme Recipes

Enjoy doughnut-inspired recipes and how-to videos to set your meals and celebrations a-glaze. Check back often for seasonal updates.More
About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has been serving delicious donuts and coffee for generations. Typical Krispy Kreme coupons will get you free dozen donuts, buy 12 get 12 offers, and more. Find a printable coupon and save on your favorite treat today!

In-store Offer, No Code Required.
Never miss another coupon from Krispy Kreme
Expires 2/28/21
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484
Offer valid week of 2/22/2021 at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops with Hot Light hours only and is subject to product availability (which may vary by market). Offer only valid when the Hot Light is on. Hot Light Hours vary by shop. Not valid in Times Square. Not valid in Puerto Rico. Offer excludes Mini Doughnuts. Limit 4 redemptions at special price. Not valid with any other offer or coupon. Not valid for delivery or online ordering. Void if altered, copied, sold, purchased, transferred, exchanged, taxed, restricted or prohibited by law. Not redeemable at grocery or convenience stores. Upcharge or exclusions may apply for specialty doughnuts or specialty dozens. Customer pays any sales tax. ©2021 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.
10h ago
