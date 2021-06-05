Krispy Kreme Coupon: $13 Double Dozen Doughnuts

Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Krispy Kreme Coupon, Codes & Printable Coupons 2021

$13 Double Dozen Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is offering $13 Double Dozen Doughnuts ($6.50 each)! Just present this coupon at checkout. Choose from 2 original glazed dozens or 1 assorted and 1 original.

Note: Valid at participating stores.More
Expires 4/22/21
Coupon verified!

$1 Be Sweet Dozen With Any Dozen

Every Saturday and Sunday from now through 5/23, Krispy Kreme is offering $1 Be Sweet Dozen with any dozen purchase when you use this promo code at online checkout!

Note: limit 1 Be Sweet BOGO dozen offer per qualifying purchase each Saturday and Sunday.More
Expires 5/23/21
Coupon verified!

Free Delivery for Online Purchase

Note. Exclusions may applyMore
Expires 4/23/21
Coupon verified!

Free Delivery for Online Purchase (California Residents)

Expires 4/23/21
Coupon verified!

$1 Be Sweet Dozen With Any Dozen

Every Saturday and Sunday from now through 5/23, Krispy Kreme is offering $1 Be Sweet Dozen with any dozen purchase!

Note: limit 1 Be Sweet BOGO dozen offer per qualifying purchase each Saturday and Sunday.More
Expires 5/23/21
Free Original Glazed Doughnut w/ COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card

Get a free Original Glazed Doughnut at Krispy Kreme when you show your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card!More
2 comments
Free Doughnut & Coffee Mondays

Every Monday from now through 5/24, Krispy Kreme is offering an Original Glazed doughnut and medium brewed coffee for free! No purchase required.

Find more details here.More
Expires 5/24/21
Free Doughnut | Rewards Sign Up

Want a FREE Krispy Kreme donut? Sign up for Krispy Kreme's free rewards program and you'll receive one donut just for signing up! You'll also receive a personal coupon for a free donut of your choice and a hot or iced coffee for your birthday.

Easily earn and redeem rewards simply for enjoying your favorite Krispy Kreme Treats. Join online or download the app! Then, use your email, phone number or scan your card to redeem rewards.

Note: Select locations give you one free original glazed donut with your purchase when their "Hot" sign is on when you visit in-stores!

Offer Details:
  • You receive one credit each time you purchase a Rewards Track item.
  • All rewards expire 90 days after the date it is earned.

Credits System:
  • First 12 Credits: 1 Free Doughnut
  • Next 12 Credits: 1 Free Coffee
  • Next 12 Credits: 1 Free Dozen Doughnuts
  • Next 12 Credits: 1 Free Specialty Coffee
More
12 comments
Discounted Krispy Kreme Gift Cards

Get more savings using discounted Krispy Kreme gift cards from Raise.com. Gift cards stack with any other coupons or offers. Availability and actual discount of gift cards may vary.More
6 comments
Free Shipping On Merch Orders Over $50

Free Strawberry Glaze Is Back (04/26)

Krispy Kreme is bringing back the fan favorite Strawberry Glaze! Starting 4/26, join in on the craze of this vibrant Strawberry glaze duo before they’re gone!

Enjoy a dozen of our vibrant Strawberry Glazed doughnuts 4/26-5/6. Sign up for Rewards today and receive an exclusive strawberry glaze offer.More
Expires 5/6/21
$1 Be Sweet Dozen w/ Any Dozen

Saturday & Sunday from 3/27 Through 5/23More
1 used today
Free Krispy Kreme Recipes

Enjoy doughnut-inspired recipes and how-to videos to set your meals and celebrations a-glaze. Check back often for seasonal updates.More
Krispy Kreme FAQ
What is this brand about?
Krispy Kreme is notorious for their delicious glazed doughnuts! They also serve coffee, sweet drinks and pastries.
Is there a rewards program?
You can join the rewards program for free and automatically get a coupon for a free doughnut! Enjoy birthday rewards and earn points on every purchase to redeem on future purchase.
What are the best offers and coupons?
The most popular offer from Krispy Kreme is their BOGO free special on glazed dozen doughnuts. They also offer specials for a free doughnut occasionally or discounted prices on a dozen.

