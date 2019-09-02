Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Labor Day Sales 2020

Labor Day Sales 2020
Roundup

About this Deal

Labor Day is today, Monday, September 7, 2020! Find the best Labor Day sales, deals, and coupons to save up to 80% off at popular stores.

You can also check out:

Check back to see updated sale information! **Last Updated: 9/4 @ 8am**

Featured Labor Day Sales

Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

Kids & Baby

Home & Furniture

Outdoor & Sports

Dining Out & Gourmet Gifts

Health & Beauty

Electronics

Other Notable Labor Day Deals

Comments (16)

berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Sep 02, 2019
Happy Labor Day! :)
Reply
MikeRun
MikeRun (L1)
Aug 29, 2019
wow，so many choices.Thank you!
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Sep 02, 2019
@MikeRun You're welcome! Happy shopping!
Reply
briandavis1
briandavis1 (L1)
Aug 28, 2019
Labor Day Deal up to 61% OFF on Men's Leather Jacket with $10 OFF "SAVE10" coupon. https://www.fjackets.com/categories/Mens-Leather-Jacket/
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Sep 02, 2019
@briandavis1 Thanks for sharing! Other coupons from our approved stores (https://www.dealsplus.com/stores) that are not listed above are welcome!
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Aug 26, 2019
New Labor day deals for 2019!
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Aug 30, 2018
More sales added for this Labor Day weekend!
Reply
MJahanzaib
MJahanzaib (L1)
Aug 29, 2018
lots of great deals,thanks.
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Aug 30, 2018
@MJahanzaib You're welcome! Happy shopping!
Reply
nalnofal
nalnofal (L1)
Aug 28, 2018
Great Deals
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Aug 29, 2018
@nalnofal Thanks! Enjoy!
Reply
jmd526
jmd526 (L1)
Aug 28, 2018
Another Labor Day Mattress Deal: Up to $250 off Smart Mattresses at EightSleep.com
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Aug 29, 2018
@jmd526 This is now added to the description. Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Rohan45455
Rohan45455 (L1)
Aug 27, 2018
Great list! Saves me a lot of time from trying to find the best labor day sales.
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Aug 29, 2018
@Rohan45455 Happy shopping! :)
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Aug 27, 2018
New Labor Day sale & deals added for 2018!
Reply
