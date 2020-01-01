How to Use a Lamps Plus Coupon Code Online

Select quantity of item, then click "Add to Cart"





Locate the "Cart" icon in the top right corner and click Checkout





Click "Have a Coupon Code?" to open up a small popup





Paste in your coupon code and click "Update"





Savings will be applied on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



How Do I Get The Best Savings from Lamps Plus?

Shop for home lighting, light fixtures and home decor products at factory direct pricing with free shipping offers at LAMPS PLUS. Check back on DealsPlus page for coupon and special promo code for your lighting purchase. Lamps Plus is one of the largest national lighting and fixtures retailers featuring wide selections of chandeliers, pendants, table lamps, floor lamps, porch and landscape lighting and much more. Shop for their energy efficient selections and sales.Lamps Plus typically features extra up to 20% off on their daily sale or with a promotional code valid on specific items. A quick scan of the homepage will show shoppers what Lamps Plus sale is ongoing. Their sale typically rotates between different categories and items are discounted as much as 50% off of original prices. Best of all, Lamps Plus also offers free shipping and free returns on a selection of lighting categories from ceiling fans to wall lamps and more.If you're not looking for anything specific, shop their Daily Sale and save up to 70% off! Items in daily sale are not limited to lighting fixtures but also includes cabinets and storage, wall art, tables and more.Like most other stores, Lamps Plus also offers annual sales like their annual home decor sale where shoppers can save 10-50% off on select items. Check back and browse this DealsPlus page or subscribe to our alerts to keep tabs on these sales.Shoppers planning to visit one of Lamps Plus retail location, be sure to check out this Lamps Plus Coupon page for updated printable coupons for sweet savings.is offered on all light bulbs and controls purchases.