Looking for the best deals and Lands' End coupon codes? Find all of Lands' End current promotions, coupon codes, and offers on this page.
Lands' End frequently offers 30% or 40% off one full-price item. Occasionally, you will even be able to find a coupon for 50% off one item! All of their coupon codes require a pin number as well as a promo code.
For even more savings, you can sign up for Lands' End email newsletter at the bottom of their page and be the first to know about their deals and discounts! Even better, when you sign up for their emails, you can get 40% off one item. Plus, Don't forget to sign up for DealsPlus emails to have the best offers sent straight to your inbox.
Another way to save is to refer a friend to get 40% off one full-priced item. Just enter your first name, email, and your friend's email. Your friend will receive 40% off full priced items on their first purchase. 14 days after, you will also receive a coupon for 40% off a full priced purchase!
Are you shopping in-store? See Lands' End's catalogs and get a sneak peek at upcoming in-store ads!More
Shop Lands' End's catalogs where you can find in-store offers and upcoming events. To get a printable coupon, you can sign up at the bottom of the Lands' End page and get a coupon for 40% off one full-price item (valid in-store and online)!
Lands' End offers a variety of quality casual styles for the outdoor, the trail, men's and women's swimwear, kids uniforms, and more clothes for the whole family. Lands' End also specializes in luggage and items for the home along with their designer "Canvas" line of clothing. Prior to checking out, shoppers can check back on this page at DealsPlus for Land's End coupon for savings up to an extra 35% off your purchase.
How Do I Get The Best Land's End Coupon & Sales?
Land's End has a sale section where new markdowns styles are added from week to week and shoppers can find items discounted 25-75% off their original price. Online sale sections include Women's, Men's, Girls, Boys, and Home.
Don't forget, Land's End also has a separate site for their Business Outfitters which includes deals on embroidery and free shipping.
Once in awhile, Land's End offers up to $50 printable coupons for in-store shoppers but these offers are rare so keep up to date with new Land's End coupons by checking back on this DealsPlus page or subscribing to our email alerts above. Land's End typically offers free shipping on orders over $50 but once in awhile, shoppers will find free shipping offers with a specific purchase (i.e. swimwear, shirts, etc).
Land's End is also a part of Shop Your Way Rewards. Members can join this program for free and redeem points on qualifying purchase toward a future purchase at Shop Your Way Rewards partner stores like Sears, Kmart and more. Achieve VIP status for more exclusive offers.
Extra 55% Off Sale & Clearance + 30% Off Everything Else