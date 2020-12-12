Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

Lane Bryant is offering an extra 20% off your entire purchase! Just enter this code during online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
11 used today
$25 OFF
Up to An Extra $75 Off With Minimum Purchase

Get an extra $25 Off $75, $50 Off $150 or $75 Off $225+ with this promo code! Free shipping on $75+.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
3 used today - Expires 12/31/20
$50 OFF
Extra $50 Off $150+

Note: Exclusions apply.More
3 used today - Expires 12/22/20
75% OFF
BOGO 75% Off Almost Everything

Save on Apparel, Accessories, Sleep & BrasMore
3 used today - Expires 12/12/20
$45 Denim + $75 Coats

(LIVI not included)More
Expires 12/12/20
$39 Full-Price Boots & $39 Full-Price Pants

Expires 12/12/20
$10 Tops, $15 Bottoms & $20 Dresses

Expires 12/12/20
Up To An Extra $75 Off With Minimum Purchase

Get an extra $25 Off $75, $50 Off $150 or $75 Off $225+. Just present this coupon at a location near you.

SEE ALSO: ONLINE CODE

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Expires 12/31/20
$75 OFF
$75 OFF
20% OFF
20% Off Lane Bryant Coupon | Email Sign Up

Lane Bryant is offering a 20% off coupon for one-time use only when you sign up for their emails. You will get this coupon instantly after you sign up.

Want to get a $10 off in-store coupon? Sign up for their mobile alerts! You will get a unique code to provide at checkout.

Offer Details:
  • Offer is valid on Lane Bryant and Cacique purchases only.
  • Offer cannot be combined with other coupons or discounts.
  • Offer is valid for one week after receiving the welcome email.
  • Offer not valid in Outlets or closing stores.
  • Offer excludes gift cards, e-gift card, SPANX, nursing bras, IGIGI by Yuliya Raquel, Kiyonna, SWAK Designs, Minof C. and other online non-Lane Bryant and non-Cacique brands.More
1 used today - 5 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $75

Lane Bryant offers free shipping on orders of $75 or more. No promo code is necessary.More
25% OFF
Give 25% Off, Get 25% Off | Refer a Friend

Refer a friend to Lane Bryant and you'll both get rewarded. For verified qualifying purchases that result from your link, you'll get personal promo code for 25% off full-price styles. Redeem up to 5 per month.

Find the link to sign up in the middle of the bottom of the Lane Bryant homepage.More
OFFER
Official Lane Bryant Coupons & Offers

Find the latest Lane Bryant coupons and offers on this landing page! There will be offers valid for in-store and online purchases.

Click here to view Cacique intimates offers!

Ongoing Offers Include: (When Available)
  • Buy one, get one 50% off deals
  • $10 off $25+
  • $25 off every $75 spent
  • Extra 50% off clearance
  • and more!

Other Ways to Save Money:
  • Get a $10 off $10+ coupon when you sign up for their mobile text alerts here!
  • Get a 20% off coupon when you sign up for their email alerts!
  • Get free in-store pickup for your online orders
  • Sign up for DealsPlus emails to get notified for their best offersMore
1 used today - 5 comments
$10 OFF
$10 Off $10+ Coupon | Text Alert Sign Up

Get $10 off $10+ your online purchase when you sign up to receive texts from Lane Bryant. Offer valid in-stores & online.More
$20 OFF
$20 Off First Purchase | Lane Bryant Credit Card

Lane Bryant is offering $20 off your first purchase when you open and use a Lane Bryant credit card. Plus, you earn points every time you make a purchase!

Cardholder Perks:
  • 2 points = $1 spent
  • Earn extra points with monthly specials
  • Free shipping with no minimum, $75 or $100 orders
  • Free birthday offer
  • Extended 60-day returns with receipt

Don't want a credit card? Here are other ways to save money at Lane Bryant:
  • Get a $10 off $10+ coupon when you sign up for their mobile text alerts here!
  • Get a 20% off coupon when you sign up for their email alerts!
  • Free in-store pickup for your online orders
  • Check out their official coupons & offers page
  • Sign up for DealsPlus emails to get notified for their best offersMore
$10 OFF
$10 Off $10+ (Mobile Offer)

Text this code to 552255 to get a $10 off $10+ coupon via mobile phone. You will receive a unique promo code immediately to provide at checkout. This offer is for in-store purchases only.

Note: This offer is valid for new text subscribers only. Exclusions may apply.

Did you want a 20% off coupon for your next purchase? Sign up for their emails!

Note:
  • You must be the mobile account holder, and be at least 18 years of age or have parental consent to participate.
  • Text HELP to 552255 for help.
  • Text STOP to 552255 to stop.
  • If you text STOP, you may receive a final message confirming your decision to opt-out.
More
1 used today - 3 comments
$10 OFF
$10 Off Lane Bryant Coupon (Mobile Offer)

1 used today
80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Final Sale Clearance

FREE GIFT
$10 Rewards + Birthday Offer | Lane Rewards

Join the NEW Lane Bryant Rewards Program for free and start earning today!

Perks:
  • Earn at least 10 POINTS for every $1 you spend on qualifying purchases + extra points with special monthly offers.
  • $10 REWARD for every 3,000 points.
  • Birthday offer to make your birthday month even more special!
      More
    Holiday Shipping Cutoff Is 12/14

    Order by 12/14 with standard ground shipping for the best chance of delivery by 12/24.More
    Expires 12/14/20
    3 for $33 Panties

    3 or more $11 eachMore
    5 for $35 Panties

    5 or more $7 eachMore
    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Clearance

    FREE SHIPPING
    Free In-Store Pickup

    At Lane Braynt, you can opt for free in-store pickup, flat-rate shipping or international shipping on your online orders!

    Free In-Store Pickup:
    • Your order will be delivered to any Lane Bryant location within 3-8 business days.
    • You can click here to find a location near you.
    • You will receive an email once your order is ready for pickup.
    • you have 14 days to pick up your order or it will be sent back to their warehouse.
    • You will receive a reminder email 7 days after your order is at the store, and it will be your final notification.

    Flat-Rate Domestic Shipping Options:
    • Standard shipping (3-8 business days): $7.95
    • 2nd day air (2 business days): $13.95
    • Next business day (1 business day): $20.95
    • You may have split shipments for free if you have multiple items from multiple locations.

    International Shipping:
    • There are no holiday or weekend delivery.
    • Canada orders take 5-11 business days to ship.
    • United Kingdom orders take 10-15 business days to ship.
    • You have 45 days since purchase to make returns.
    • There are no exchanges available.More
    About Lane Bryant

    Here are all current Lane Bryant coupons for December 2020, including up to 50% off coupon codes and free shipping offers. We also post new sale information every few days, so you can save up to 75% off plus size clothing, trendy shoes, sexy lingerie and other goodies for curvy women! Check back often to get the latest Lane Bryant coupon codes and sales at DealsPlus.

    What are the best Lane Bryant coupons and promo codes?

    Both in-store coupons and online promo codes are available at all times, so the question is - what are the best discounts to look out for?

    The most popular offers include extra 20-50% off discounts, although higher savings are typically available for regular-priced items. However, a 40% off coupon that works on regular-price items is still a stellar deal! The ever popular $25 off $75 coupon is another great offer to look for, and best of all, a $50 off $100 coupon. In fact, dollar off coupons can go as high as $75 off, so the more you spend, the more you'll save. Those shopping in-store can also download the new DealsPlus app for iPhone or Android and for access to our entire bank of coupons.

    Shoppers can also get $10 off in-store coupon by signing up for Lane Bryant mobile offers. It's free to join, plus you'll be the first to learn of new sale events, promotional codes, new fashion lines, and more.

    The best way to ensure you pay rock bottom prices is by stacking coupons with already reduced merchandise. You could save up to 80% off or more in total. Browse through Land Bryant sales of the day, which include trendy plus-size clothing, bras, panties, lingerie, shoes, and more. Then check out all available coupon codes and discounts listed here at DealsPlus to see which works with your purchase.

    How to redeem a coupon code (step-by-step instructions):

    To redeem a Lane Bryant code:
      1. Add item(s) to your shopping cart.
      2. At the order summary page, locate the 'Coupons & Promo Codes' box and paste your code in.
      3. Click "Apply."
      4. Be sure to click the 'see all current promotions' link right beneath the promo code box to do a quick last check to see if you've missed any offers.
      4. Your final discount should be reflected at the top 'promo savings -$0.00' in red text.

    Note that after adding all items to cart, click on the '[see all current promotions]' link beneath the promo code box. Shoppers should be able to see all current sales, promo code discounts and limited time deals from there.

    What are other ways to save money?

    Not only will you score exclusive discounts, you'll also earn plenty of rewards when you apply for the Lane Bryant Credit Rewards. There are 3 membership levels available: Lane preferred, premier and platinum. Members get access to bonus points birthday month offers and free ground shipping.

    Other programs include their Real Woman Dollars where shoppers can earn $25 back on every $50 purchase. It's (almost) like earning half back on what you spend, so you can spend even more in the future at a huge discount! If you shop often here, we suggest you sign up for a Lane Bryant Credit Card. You get a $20 off coupon to use on your first purchase after opening your account.