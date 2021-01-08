



Free In-Store Pickup:

Your order will be delivered to any Lane Bryant location within 3-8 business days.



You can click here to find a location near you.



You will receive an email once your order is ready for pickup.



you have 14 days to pick up your order or it will be sent back to their warehouse.



You will receive a reminder email 7 days after your order is at the store, and it will be your final notification.

Flat-Rate Domestic Shipping Options:

Standard shipping (3-8 business days): $7.95



2nd day air (2 business days): $13.95



Next business day (1 business day): $20.95



You may have split shipments for free if you have multiple items from multiple locations.

International Shipping:

There are no holiday or weekend delivery.



Canada orders take 5-11 business days to ship.



United Kingdom orders take 10-15 business days to ship.



You have 45 days since purchase to make returns.



