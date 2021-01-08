Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$75 OFF
Code

Up To An Extra $75 Off Your Online Order

Get an extra $25 Off $75, $50 Off $150 or $75 Off $225+ with this promo code! Valid on both full-price and sale items. Free shipping on $75+.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
16 used today - Expires 5/26/21
$25 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Up To An Extra $75 Off With Minimum Purchase

Get an extra $25 Off $75, $50 Off $150 or $75 Off $225+ with this promo code! Free shipping on $75+.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
8 used today - Expires 5/26/21
$50 OFF
Code

Extra $50 Off $150+

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 8/1/21
50% OFF
Sale

Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off Bras

Get Deal
B1G1 50%
Sale
Coupon verified!

Buy One Get One 50% Off Tees & Shorts

Get Deal
3 used today - Expires 5/4/21
Sale

Buy One, Get One $20 On Any Swim

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 5/5/21
$75 OFF
Code

Up To An Extra $75 Off You Online Order

Get an extra $25 Off $75, $50 Off $150 or $75 Off $225+ with this promo code! Free shipping on $75+.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 8/1/21
OFFER
Sale

Official Lane Bryant Coupons & Offers

Find the latest Lane Bryant coupons and offers on this landing page! There will be offers valid for in-store and online purchases.

Click here to view Cacique intimates offers!

Ongoing Offers Include: (When Available)
  • Buy one, get one 50% off deals
  • $10 off $25+
  • $25 off every $75 spent
  • Extra 50% off clearance
  • and more!

Other Ways to Save Money:
  • Get a $10 off $10+ coupon when you sign up for their mobile text alerts here!
  • Get a 20% off coupon when you sign up for their email alerts!
  • Get free in-store pickup for your online orders
  • Sign up for DealsPlus emails to get notified for their best offersMore
Get Deal
9 used today - 5 comments
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Lane Bryant Coupon | Email Sign Up

Lane Bryant is offering a 20% off coupon for one-time use only when you sign up for their emails. You will get this coupon instantly after you sign up.

Want to get a $10 off in-store coupon? Sign up for their mobile alerts! You will get a unique code to provide at checkout.

Offer Details:
  • Offer is valid on Lane Bryant and Cacique purchases only.
  • Offer cannot be combined with other coupons or discounts.
  • Offer is valid for one week after receiving the welcome email.
  • Offer not valid in Outlets or closing stores.
  • Offer excludes gift cards, e-gift card, SPANX, nursing bras, IGIGI by Yuliya Raquel, Kiyonna, SWAK Designs, Minof C. and other online non-Lane Bryant and non-Cacique brands.More
Get Deal
5 used today - 5 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $99

Lane Bryant offers free shipping on orders of $99 or more. No promo code is necessary.More
Get Deal
1 used today
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Clearance

Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

$10 Rewards + Birthday Offer | Lane Rewards

Join the NEW Lane Bryant Rewards Program for free and start earning today!

Perks:
  • Earn at least 10 POINTS for every $1 you spend on qualifying purchases + extra points with special monthly offers.
  • $10 REWARD for every 3,000 points.
  • Birthday offer to make your birthday month even more special!
      More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Give 25% Off, Get 25% Off | Refer a Friend

    Refer a friend to Lane Bryant and you'll both get rewarded. For verified qualifying purchases that result from your link, you'll get personal promo code for 25% off full-price styles. Redeem up to 5 per month.

    Find the link to sign up in the middle of the bottom of the Lane Bryant homepage.    More
    Get Deal
    3 used today
    $10 OFF
    Code

    $10 Off $10+ (Mobile Offer)

    Text this code to 552255 to get a $10 off $10+ coupon via mobile phone. You will receive a unique promo code immediately to provide at checkout. This offer is for in-store purchases only.

    Note: This offer is valid for new text subscribers only. Exclusions may apply.

    Did you want a 20% off coupon for your next purchase? Sign up for their emails!

    Note:
    • You must be the mobile account holder, and be at least 18 years of age or have parental consent to participate.
    • Text HELP to 552255 for help.
    • Text STOP to 552255 to stop.
    • If you text STOP, you may receive a final message confirming your decision to opt-out.
    More
    Get Coupon Code
    4 used today - 3 comments
    $10 OFF
    Code

    $10 Off Lane Bryant Coupon (Mobile Offer)

    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    $10 Off $10+ Coupon | Text Alert Sign Up

    Get $10 off $10+ your online purchase when you sign up to receive texts from Lane Bryant. Offer valid in-stores & online.More
    Get Deal
    $20 OFF
    Sale

    $20 Off First Purchase | Lane Bryant Credit Card

    Lane Bryant is offering $20 off your first purchase when you open and use a Lane Bryant credit card. Plus, you earn points every time you make a purchase!

    Cardholder Perks:
    • 2 points = $1 spent
    • Earn extra points with monthly specials
    • Free shipping with no minimum, $75 or $100 orders
    • Free birthday offer
    • Extended 60-day returns with receipt

    Don't want a credit card? Here are other ways to save money at Lane Bryant:
    • Get a $10 off $10+ coupon when you sign up for their mobile text alerts here!
    • Get a 20% off coupon when you sign up for their email alerts!
    • Free in-store pickup for your online orders
    • Check out their official coupons & offers page
    • Sign up for DealsPlus emails to get notified for their best offersMore
    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Final Sale Starting At $9.98

    Get Deal
    Sale

    3 for $33 Panties

    3 or more $11 eachMore
    Get Deal
    Sale

    5 for $35 Panties

    5 or more $7 eachMore
    Get Deal
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Styling Is Now Available in All Lane Bryant Stores

    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free In-Store Pickup

    At Lane Braynt, you can opt for free in-store pickup, flat-rate shipping or international shipping on your online orders!

    Free In-Store Pickup:
    • Your order will be delivered to any Lane Bryant location within 3-8 business days.
    • You can click here to find a location near you.
    • You will receive an email once your order is ready for pickup.
    • you have 14 days to pick up your order or it will be sent back to their warehouse.
    • You will receive a reminder email 7 days after your order is at the store, and it will be your final notification.

    Flat-Rate Domestic Shipping Options:
    • Standard shipping (3-8 business days): $7.95
    • 2nd day air (2 business days): $13.95
    • Next business day (1 business day): $20.95
    • You may have split shipments for free if you have multiple items from multiple locations.

    International Shipping:
    • There are no holiday or weekend delivery.
    • Canada orders take 5-11 business days to ship.
    • United Kingdom orders take 10-15 business days to ship.
    • You have 45 days since purchase to make returns.
    • There are no exchanges available.More
    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    40% Off Clearance

    Get Deal
    Expires 5/5/21

    Lane Bryant FAQ
    What are the best Lane Bryant coupons?
    The most common Lane Bryant coupon is for an extra $25 Off $75, $50 Off $150 or $75 Off $225 or more. This promo code is virtually always live and sometimes comes with a matching instore coupon. Less frequent, but still common are the coupons for an extra $50 off $150 or extra $15 off $50. If you're lucky this page will have a promo code for an extra 20% off your entire purchase! The good thing about Lane Bryant coupons are that they work on already discounted items, however there are often plenty of exclusions, which could be frustrating.

    You don't always need a coupon to save at Lane Bryant! They often have category promotions happening at great price points. Plus, sitewide offers such as- buy one, get one 80% off sitewide!
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    There's 3 different ways you can always save:
    • 25% off when you refer a friend
    • $10 off $10 with mobile alert sign up
    • 20% off sitewide with email sign up

    At this time, Lane Bryant does not offer teacher, student or military discount.
    How do I get free shipping?
    Get free shipping on every order over $99! Shipping is free on $75 for rewards members and cardholders.
    What is their return policy?
    With an original receipt & within 45 days of the original date of purchase, Lane Bryant will provide a full refund. If you're a Lane Bryant Credit Cardholder or a Rewards Member, you have 60 days. Lane Bryant will provide an exchange or a gift card for the lowest selling price if you don't have the original receipt. Intimate apparel is returnable as long as it is unwashed, unworn and has the tags attached.
    What perks do cardholders get?
    So many perks!
    • $20 off when you open and use your Lane Bryant Credit Card today
    • Earn an additional 5 points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases
    • $10 reward for every 3,000 points
    • A birthday offer for you
    • Free standard shipping on $75
    What perks do rewards members get?
    • Earn at least 10 points for every $1 you spend
    • Extra points with special monthly offers
    • $10 reward for every 3,000 points
    • A birthday offer for you
    • Free standard shipping on $75
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Curbside pickup is available for ship to store orders, check your local store for details.

    Up To An Extra $75 Off Your Online Order

    Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
    Coupon verified!
    Never miss another coupon from
    Lane Bryant
    Cashback 5.5% 💎
    Get an extra $25 Off $75, $50 Off $150 or $75 Off $225+ with this promo code! Valid on both full-price and sale items. Free shipping on $75+.

Note: Exclusions apply.

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    MAYGIFT
    100% success (5 votes) - Expires 5/26/21
