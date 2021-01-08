The most common Lane Bryant coupon is for an extra $25 Off $75, $50 Off $150 or $75 Off $225 or more. This promo code is virtually always live and sometimes comes with a matching instore coupon. Less frequent, but still common are the coupons for an extra $50 off $150 or extra $15 off $50. If you're lucky this page will have a promo code for an extra 20% off your entire purchase! The good thing about Lane Bryant coupons are that they work on already discounted items, however there are often plenty of exclusions, which could be frustrating.

You don't always need a coupon to save at Lane Bryant! They often have category promotions happening at great price points. Plus, sitewide offers such as- buy one, get one 80% off sitewide!