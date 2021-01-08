Refer a friend to Lane Bryant and you'll both get rewarded. For verified qualifying purchases that result from your link, you'll get personal promo code for 25% off full-price styles. Redeem up to 5 per month.
The most common Lane Bryant coupon is for an extra $25 Off $75, $50 Off $150 or $75 Off $225 or more. This promo code is virtually always live and sometimes comes with a matching instore coupon. Less frequent, but still common are the coupons for an extra $50 off $150 or extra $15 off $50. If you're lucky this page will have a promo code for an extra 20% off your entire purchase! The good thing about Lane Bryant coupons are that they work on already discounted items, however there are often plenty of exclusions, which could be frustrating.
You don't always need a coupon to save at Lane Bryant! They often have category promotions happening at great price points. Plus, sitewide offers such as- buy one, get one 80% off sitewide!
What kind of special discounts are always available?
There's 3 different ways you can always save:
25% off when you refer a friend
$10 off $10 with mobile alert sign up
20% off sitewide with email sign up
At this time, Lane Bryant does not offer teacher, student or military discount.
How do I get free shipping?
Get free shipping on every order over $99! Shipping is free on $75 for rewards members and cardholders.
What is their return policy?
With an original receipt & within 45 days of the original date of purchase, Lane Bryant will provide a full refund. If you're a Lane Bryant Credit Cardholder or a Rewards Member, you have 60 days. Lane Bryant will provide an exchange or a gift card for the lowest selling price if you don't have the original receipt. Intimate apparel is returnable as long as it is unwashed, unworn and has the tags attached.
What perks do cardholders get?
So many perks!
$20 off when you open and use your Lane Bryant Credit Card today
Earn an additional 5 points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases
$10 reward for every 3,000 points
A birthday offer for you
Free standard shipping on $75
What perks do rewards members get?
Earn at least 10 points for every $1 you spend
Extra points with special monthly offers
$10 reward for every 3,000 points
A birthday offer for you
Free standard shipping on $75
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Curbside pickup is available for ship to store orders, check your local store for details.