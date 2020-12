Target is offering 11.6" Acer Convertible Chromebook (64GB) for only $199.99 with free shipping.



Details:

1.6" HD Touchscreen with IPS technology and Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass

Intel Celeron processor provides crisp video playback and enables multitasking effortlessly

2 USB Type-C ports provide ultra-quick data transfer, video streaming, and battery charging

Powerful Wireless; Intel Gigabit WiFi and 802.11 ac Antena ensure rapid and reliable wireless signal

All day battery life, up to 10 hours

Access to millions of apps from the Google Play Store including Microsoft Office