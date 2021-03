Walmart is offering this HP 11.6" Chromebook (4GB RAM, 64GB emmc) for only $179 with free shipping.



Details:

Display: 11.6-inch diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), anti-glare

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x-3200 SDRAM (onboard)

Internal storage: 64 GB eMMC

Graphics: MediaTek Integrated Graphics

Battery life: Up to 15 hours and 45 minutes (mixed usage)



* Compare the price with Target ($229.99)