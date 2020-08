Right now, Staples is offering this 15.6" HP Pavilion Notebook w/ Core i7, 8GB & 1TB for only $569.99 with free shipping.



Details:

1.3GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor w/ up to 3.9GHz speed & 8MB cache memory



1TB SATA HDD with 5400 rpm spindle speed



8GB RAM memory seamlessly handles multiple programs together



Received 4+ stars from over 115 reviews!