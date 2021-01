Costco is offering this Lenovo 13.3" Flex 5 Chromebook 10th Gen Intel i3 for only $349.99 plus $9.99 for shipping!



Details:

10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U Processor at 2.1GHz



13.3" Touchscreen LED-backlit LCD Anti-Glare FHD (1920 x 1080) Display



Intel Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) + Bluetooth 5



Integrated 720p Webcam



Compatible with Google Assistant