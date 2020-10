Best Buy is having this Lenovo IdeaPad 3, 15", I3-1005G1, 8GB, 256GB SSD Laptop on sale for $299.99, originally $449.99. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Windows 10 operating system



15.6" Full HD display



10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor



8GB system memory for advanced multitasking



Solid State Drive (PCI-e)



Intel® UHD Graphics