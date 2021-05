Target is offering 12" Self Watering Planter for only $8.00 with free shipping on orders over $35 or free pick up in store.



Product Details:

Round solid color planter brings functional style to your patio or garden



Self-watering design allows for hassle-free maintenance and easy care



Free-standing construction provides versatile styling, perfect for patios and entryways alike



Received 4+ stars from over 280 reviews!