Clearance sale includes laptops, desktops, 2 in 1 computers & more top selling Lenovo electronics. Save up to 50% on a computer when you shop the clearance sale. Clearance laptops selling for as low as $349.99!More
Sign-up for the Lenovo email newsletter and receive up to $100 off your first order. Click the "Get Deal" link to your right and you will be redirected to the Lenovo home page, then go to the bottom left corner of the page. In the bottom left corner there is a box that reads "STAY CONNECTED". Enter your email address in this box and a unique discount code will be sent to your inbox within 15 minutes of sign-up.
Discount is as follows: $10 off orders of $50+, $20 off $500+, $50 off $1,000+ or $100 off $2,000+ per unit.More
Lenovo offers high quality, high performance laptops, tablets, desktop PCs, ultrabooks, laptop accessories and more tech products at every price range. While Lenovo is most known for their high performance Thinkpad and Ideapad laptop series, new products are available on a regular basis. Even better, throughout the year, Lenovo offers many different kinds of coupon codes ranging from 20% off to 40% off for select categories (laptops, desktops, tablets, accessories, etc). Many of these coupons work on top of already discounted Lenovo deals of the day!
How to Use Lenovo Coupon Codes:
Add item(s) to your cart
Enter the coupon code in the shopping cart under "eCoupon" and press "apply"