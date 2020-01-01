Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lenovo Coupon Code, eCoupon

5% OFF
Code

Extra 5% Off Entire Purchase

Save an extra 5% off your purchase at Lenovo when you enter this promo code at checkout!More
5% OFF
Code

Extra 5% Off Any PC & Accessories

Lenovo is offering an extra 5% off any PC & accessories when you enter this promo code at checkout!

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Expires 12/31/20
Code

Thinkpad T490 Laptop for $899.99

59% OFF
Sale

Up to 59% On Select Laptops

65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Select ThinkPad Laptops

Save up to 65% off select ThinkPad laptops during Lenovo's Winter clearance sale. No coupon code is required.More
37% OFF
Sale

Up To 37% Off Computer Accessories

5% OFF
Sale

Extra 5% Off Sitewide (students & Teachers)

Students & teachers can get an extra 5% off your entire purchase! Just verify your status.More
7% OFF
Sale

7% Off Military Discount + Free Shipping

72% OFF
Sale

Up to 72% Off Clearance Blowout Sale

Sale

Official Lenovo Deals & Specials

1 comment
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Clearance PCs, Laptops, Speakers, & More

Clearance sale includes laptops, desktops, 2 in 1 computers & more top selling Lenovo electronics. Save up to 50% on a computer when you shop the clearance sale. Clearance laptops selling for as low as $349.99!More
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Think or 25% Off Lenovo Products | Military Members

$100 OFF
Sale

$100 Off Your Next Purchase | Lenovo Newsletter

Sign-up for the Lenovo email newsletter and receive up to $100 off your first order. Click the "Get Deal" link to your right and you will be redirected to the Lenovo home page, then go to the bottom left corner of the page. In the bottom left corner there is a box that reads "STAY CONNECTED". Enter your email address in this box and a unique discount code will be sent to your inbox within 15 minutes of sign-up.

Discount is as follows: $10 off orders of $50+, $20 off $500+, $50 off $1,000+ or $100 off $2,000+ per unit.More
2 comments

About Lenovo

Lenovo offers high quality, high performance laptops, tablets, desktop PCs, ultrabooks, laptop accessories and more tech products at every price range. While Lenovo is most known for their high performance Thinkpad and Ideapad laptop series, new products are available on a regular basis. Even better, throughout the year, Lenovo offers many different kinds of coupon codes ranging from 20% off to 40% off for select categories (laptops, desktops, tablets, accessories, etc). Many of these coupons work on top of already discounted Lenovo deals of the day!

How to Use Lenovo Coupon Codes:

  1. Add item(s) to your cart
  2. Enter the coupon code in the shopping cart under "eCoupon" and press "apply"
  3. Your discount will be shown in cart.