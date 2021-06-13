Home Coupons Stores Cashback
40% OFF
40% OFF
Code

Extra 40% Off Flash Sale

Levi's is offering an extra 40% off flash sale when you use the code above at checkout. Use this offer on their sale items marked up to 70% off. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $150.More
40 used today - Expires 6/14/21
OFFER
Code
2 Tees for $30

Free shipping available on orders of $150+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
1 used today - Expires 6/13/21
25% OFF
Code

25% Off $150+

Levi's is offering an 25% off your regular=priced $150+ purchase when you use this coupon code at checkout! Shipping is free for Red Tab members.

Note: exclusions apply.More
60% OFF
Sale

Up To 60% Off Sale

Levi's offers up to 60% off items in their sale section! No promo code required. Save on Levi's jeans, tops, truckers, jackets and more.More
3 comments
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Levi's Coupon + Free Shipping | Email Sign Up

Get a coupon for 20% off your first order and free shipping when you sign up for email alerts from Levi's! Your coupon will be delivered to your inbox within a day or two.More
1 used today
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Student Discount

College student can benefit from a 25% off student discount. Simply register and verify your student status with Unidays!

If you haven't already signed up for Levi's emails, you can do so to save an extra 20% off your next purchase! Feel free to unsubscribe any time after. Or, stay subscribed to Levi's to receive exclusive deals, event invites, and more sent straight to your inbox!

Another great way to find savings is to subscribe to the Levi's store right here on DealsPlus. You will then receive the best coupons and deals sent to the email provided.More
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Apparel For Teachers

FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $150+

1 comment
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Discount for Military

Levi's FAQ
About Levi's
Levi Strauss & Co. (widely known as "Levi's") is a popular denim manufacturer based in San Francisco with many stores worldwide. Get up to 40% off with Levi's coupon codes, printable coupons and free shipping promo code discounts to save on the most durable jeans and denim in the world! Use these coupons with Levis sales to save up to 75% off their entire line of mens jeans, womens jeans and kids denim plus shirts, jackets, outerwear and more.

How Do I Get The Best Savings at Levi's?

Famous for their quality casual denim wear, Levi's host multiple sale events throughout the year. Shoppers can save as much as 75% off or more on departmental sales on select line of Levi's jeans, Kids' Styles, Bestsellers and more.
Want the best deals? Our community of users help all shoppers find the latest Levi's coupons and promotional offers on DealsPlus. Browse the Levi's coupon page for any savings you may have missed before checking out!
Your best bet is to check out Levi's Sale page, the best markdowns and clearance sales are all on this page, for instance:
  • Last Chance Markdown featuring savings upward of 75%
  • Best of Sale which feature bestselling Levi's jeans and more for men and women, shoppers also have the option of browsing all jeans under $40
  • Don't forget about the Kid's Sale too!

A lesser known deal is Levi's College Student Discount which gives student shoppers an extra 15% off. All you have to do is register and login to receive the 15% off online discount.

Levi's End of Season or Semi-Annual Sale

We recommend shopping during their end of season sale which feature the same great sale up to 75% off PLUS Levi's usually has an extra up to 30% off coupon code offer that is also valid on sale items. Levi's not only offer deeper discounts with in-cart offers or Levi's coupon but also either free shipping no minimum or free shipping with a smaller minimum purchase requirement.