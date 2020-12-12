Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lids Coupon Code December 2020

65% OFF
Up to 65% Off Sitewide

Note: Exclusions apply.More
4 used today - Expires 12/12/20
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $49+

1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping $75+

2 used today
20% OFF
Up to 20% Off Hats & Apparel | Access Pass Premium Sign Up

Receive a free 20% off discount on all hats, online apparel & novelties when you sign up for Lids' Access Pass Premium Club.

Membership Perks:
  • Free $10 reward with $100+ purchase
  • In-store birthday gift
  • Early notifications on limited edition & special offers
  • 20% off in-store embroidery
  • 10% off in-store apparel & noveltiesMore
4 comments
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Clearance Items

Lids is offering Up to 70% Off Clearance Items! No promo code required.More
FREE PICKUP
Free In-Store Pickup On $35+

Get free in-store pickup when your order is over $35. For orders under $35, shipping is $4 to store.More
FREE GIFT
Free $10 Reward with $100+ Purchase | Access Premium Pass

About Lids

Find hats and caps for your favorite team in your favorite style at lids.com.