Sams Club Coupons

Sams Club

2-Pack Solar Motion Activated Security Light (F/S)
FREE SHIPPING
$39.98 $99.98
Jul 25, 2020
Expires : 07/29/20
26  Likes 2  Comments
4
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this 2-Pack Westinghouse Solar Motion Activated Security Light for only $39.98 with free shipping.

Details:
  • 2000 lumens of natural white output
  • Secure your entire home or business
  • Solar-powered with no electrical wiring needed
  • Charges in sun, shade or indirect sunlight
  • On, off, auto switch and timer
  • Received 4+ stars from over 120 reviews!

💬 2  Comments

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 25, 2020
Hurry! 4 Days Only
Afarh32
Afarh32 (L1)
Jul 25, 2020
Cheap :)
