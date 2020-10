Right now, Macy's has these Sanders Antimicrobial Cotton Floral Hand Towels (4 Colors) for just $10.49 with code FALL (extra 25% off) used at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Engineered to last with antimicrobial properties that help keep linens free of impurities and odors



100% cotton



Machine washable



Received 4+ stars out of 115+ reviews