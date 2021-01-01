Sign In
Logan's Roadhouse Coupon Codes
$5
OFF
Code
$5 Off $20 On Online Orders
Enter this code when ordering online to receive $5 off orders of $20 or more!
More
Get Coupon Code
$7.99
OFF
Code
Coupon verified!
Up to $7.99 Off An Appetizer or Dessert On Your Birthday
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$5
OFF
Sale
$5 Off $20 Coupon | Email Sign Up
Logan's Roadhouse is offering $5 off $20 coupon for new email subscribers!
More
Get Deal
13 comments
FREE
GIFT
Sale
Free Appetizer or Dessert Birthday Coupon
Join the Logan's Roadhouse Email Club & make sure to enter your birthday. A week before your birthday Logan's Roadhouse will email you a coupon for a free appetizer or dessert. Coupon will be valid until the end of your birthday month.
More
Get Deal
Sale
Current Logan's Roadhouse Coupons & Special Offers
Get Deal
2 comments
20%
OFF
Sale
Discounted Logan's Roadhouse Gift Cards
Get Deal
Sale
10 Meals for $8.99
Offer valid every day from 3-6pm.
More
Get Deal
Sale
$10 Burger & Brew (Every Thursday)
Note: No coupon required. Dine-in only. This offer is available only where restaurants have opened. Not valid in AL, CA, NC, SC, or Augusta, GA.
More
Get Deal
Sale
$3.50 Drink & $4 Eats During Happy Hour (Mon-Fri 4-7PM)
Get Deal
About Logan's Roadhouse
Offers steaks, chicken, seafood, burgers, and other American fare. Includes menus and a list of locations.
