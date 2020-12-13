Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sale

'Get Ready for Winter' Sale

Save on outdoor equipment, thermostats, lawn care, and more during Lowe's Winter sale! Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
4 used today
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off Christmas & Holiday Decor

Get Deal
3 used today - Expires 12/25/20
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Buy One, Get One Free Select Tools

Get Deal
4 used today
Sale
Coupon verified!

Lowes Holiday Gift Guide Ad

Lowes announced the news about their Black Friday Sale with the release of their Season of Savings BookMore
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Select Smart Home

Lowe's is offering up to 70% off select smart home electronics! Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
1 used today
Sale
Coupon verified!

2020 Christmas & Holiday Gift Zone

Check out Lowe's Christmas and holiday gift zone where you can find thousands of gifts for the upcoming holiday season.More
Get Deal
4 used today - Expires 12/25/20
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 40% Off Select Bath Vanities, Faucets, Toilets, and More

Save up to 40% off select bath vanities, faucets, toilets, and more. No coupon code is required.More
Get Deal
2 comments
35% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 35% Off Select Tools and Accessories

Save up to 35% off select tools & accessories. No coupon code is required.More
Get Deal
3 used today - 3 comments
Sale
Coupon verified!

Official Lowe's Deals & Sales

Check out Lowe's official savings page where you can view their deals and specials. MyLowe's members get free parcel shipping.

Shopping in-store? Check out Lowe's Weekly Ad where you can find local savings. Even better, you can find upcoming ads and plan out your future shopping trip.

If you're a frequent Lowe's shopper, you may want to consider signing up for a Lowe's Advantage Card. Once you are approved for a Lowe's advantage card, you will be able to receive 5% off every day when you order with your credit card. Plus, get 6-month special financing on qualifying purchases, project financing, and more. Terms & Conditions may apply.

Another way to get savings is through the rebate center. Find up to $2,000 in rebates on appliances, cooktops, and more. You could even submit your rebate online without having to write out your form.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 49 comments
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Lowes Weekly Ad

Use this page to find current and upcoming weekly ads from Lowe's. Just select the ad you want to see and find in-store savings! You can also search the ad by category from the top of the page.

If you're shopping online, you can check out Lowe's Official Deals & Sales Page. Find up to 40% off select categories when you check out these sales.

You can also find savings on bathroom items, building supplies, flooring, and more by shopping Lowe's clearance section.More
View Weekly Ad
1 used today - 4 comments
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 40% Off Select Seasonal & Outdoor Items

Offer valid while supplies last.More
Get Deal
3 used today - 4 comments
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Select Lighting & Ceiling Fans

Get Deal
2 used today - 2 comments
5% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

5% Off Every Day | Lowe's Advantage Card

Sign up for a Lowe's Advantage card to receive 5% off every purchase when you use your card. Plus, get 6 months special financing on orders of $299, special financing, and more.More
Get Deal
6 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping On $45+

Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

Lowe's Rebate Offers

Search over 1,200 rebates on products purchased at Lowes & Lowes.com. Submit online or print and mail. Search by Brand,Product or SKU #.More
Get Deal
5 comments
10% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

10% Off Military & Veteran Discount (In-Store)

Valid for current or retired military personnel from select armed service branches. Also valid for immediate family members of active duty members or veterans. Must present valid military ID at checkout. On Memorial Day, 4th of July & Veteran's Day Weekends all military personnel, with no exceptions, are eligible for the 10% discount.

To find out more details on the specific service requirements click the view offer link to your right.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 8 comments
FREE
Sale

Free 'Holiday Train Kit' (12/12 - 12/13)

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/13/20
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping Every Day with Free MyLowe's Membership

Join MyLowe's program (free to join!) and get free shipping on every order. Plus, you'll get access to exclusive Lowe's promotions, offers and much more.More
Get Deal
5 comments
35% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 35% Off Tools & Accessories

Get Deal
1 used today - 1 comment
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Power Tools & Accessories

Get Deal
2 used today - 1 comment
35% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 35% Off Deal of The Day

Get Deal
1 used today
30% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 30% Off Select Craftsman Tools

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Craftsman Tools

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/23/20
35% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 35% Off Select Bath Faucets

Get Deal
1 comment
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Select Home Decor

Get Deal
35% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 35% Off Select Storage & Organization

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Select Gladiator Garage Organization

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Smart Home Deals

Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 40% Off Artificial Christmas Trees

Get Deal
1 used today
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Select Home Decor

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off All Levolor Custom Blinds And Shades

Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

40% Off Bali Custom Blinds And Shades

Get Deal
35% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 35% Off DeWalt Tools And Accessories

Get Deal
2 used today - 1 comment
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up To 50% Off Select Decor Lighting and Ceiling Fans

Get Deal
Sale
Coupon verified!

Lowe's Printable Coupons (eBay)

You can buy Lowes coupons that are exclusive, one-time-use, rare offers that you won't be able to find elsewhere! Bid or buy a printable coupon or now that you can use on any order in stores.

Usually you will be able to find 10% off or $20 off $100 coupons available. Prices can vary from $1-$2 per coupon.More
Get Deal
58 comments

About Lowes

Lowe's is one the largest home improvement chain stores in North America. With over 1,700 retail stores, Lowe's is second only to Home Depot as a major seller of building supplies, appliances, tools and other home improvement products. Their size allows them to offer very competitive prices and even an "Everyday Low Price" guarantee. Even with this low price guarantee, which matches and beats competitor prices by 10%, they still offer 20% off coupons and other online and printable savings. Read on for more details on saving money at Lowe's Home Improvement.

How to Use a Lowes Coupon Code Online

  1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping cart.

  2. Click the shopping cart icon on the top right corner.
    lowes

  3. Enter your code into â€œPromotion Codeâ€ box and click â€œApply Code.â€
    lowes

  4. See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    lowes



The Truth About Lowes Coupons


Lowe's offers both online coupon codes and printable coupons. We'll discuss in further detail how to get these offers, as well as how to use them below. Many of these offers are specific to a certain email address or physical address, or Lowes.com account, but there are plenty of general coupons for all to use and share.

Lowes Online Coupons


Lowes online promotion codes are usually available once a month and are typically valid for about a week, but this definitely varies. The most common online discounts are 10% off your order, and $10 off $50. Exclusions may apply when using these online codes, but for the most part, they work sitewide.

Lowe's coupons are shared frequently here on DealsPlus by our community of deal and coupon hunters. If you subscribe to Lowe's coupon alerts on DealsPlus, we'll email you new coupons as they pop up on the site. You can also find promo codes for Lowe's by following them on social media, and also by signing up for their own exclusive email alerts. Again, these codes usually range from 10% to 20% off or $10 to $25 off your order.

Lowes Printable Coupons


Lowe's printable coupons are a little more exclusive and hard to come by then online coupons. They have similar discounts as lowes online promo codes, with the most sought after deal being the elusive 20% off coupon. There are a few ways to get these deals, which we'll discuss below.

How to Get Lowe's Printable Coupons

One of the most common and best ways to get Lowes printable or mobile coupons is to subscribe to their exclusive email alerts. You'll get a one-time 20% off coupon with every email address you use to sign-up. However, this is usually a one-time offer and can't be used very consistently. Another strategy is to go to your local post office. Yep, that's right, the post office. If you fill out a Change of Address form at the post office you'll have the option to receive special offers from different stores. Choose all stores just to be safe (nothing wrong with too many coupons right?) and within a week or so you'll have a nice 20% off coupon for Lowe's in the mail. If you're doing some major home improvement and have already used the methods mentioned above, you can also purchase Lowe's coupons on eBay. Just make sure you're paying less than what you're eventual discount will be. It seems strange to buy a coupon, but if you'll save $200 on a big purchase why not spend a few bucks on a coupon?

More Lowe's Shopping Tips

We mentioned it briefly, but make sure to take advantage of Lowe's "Everyday Low Prices". Does Lowe's price match competitors? Yes! If you bring in a competitor's ad showing a lower price, they match and beat the price by 10%. Plus, if a competitor is offering a percent off discount, they'll match the final net price of the offer.

You should always keep an eye on Lowe's Weekly Ad, which not only includes the special offers for the week, but could also hold special coupon discounts. The funny thing about their weekly ads is that they technically don't last a whole week. They are released every Thursday and last until the following Monday. Go figure.

Lowe's Mobile Apps are another great way to shop and save at Lowe's. Use the apps to browse weekly ads, shop online and even find products within your local store using the Product Locator feature. Get an aisle by aisle layout of a store with in-stock product information to make shopping in stores a breeze.