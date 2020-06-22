How to Use a Lowes Coupon Code Online

Add desired item(s) to the shopping cart.



Click the shopping cart icon on the top right corner.





Enter your code into â€œPromotion Codeâ€ box and click â€œApply Code.â€





See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



The Truth About Lowes Coupons

Lowes Online Coupons

Lowes Printable Coupons

More Lowe's Shopping Tips

Lowe's is one the largest home improvement chain stores in North America. With over 1,700 retail stores, Lowe's is second only to Home Depot as a major seller of building supplies, appliances, tools and other home improvement products. Their size allows them to offer very competitive prices and even an "Everyday Low Price" guarantee. Even with this low price guarantee, which matches and beats competitor prices by 10%, they still offer 20% off coupons and other online and printable savings. Read on for more details on saving money at Lowe's Home Improvement.Lowe's offers both online coupon codes and printable coupons. We'll discuss in further detail how to get these offers, as well as how to use them below. Many of these offers are specific to a certain email address or physical address, or Lowes.com account, but there are plenty of general coupons for all to use and share.Lowes online promotion codes are usually available once a month and are typically valid for about a week, but this definitely varies. The most common online discounts are 10% off your order, and $10 off $50. Exclusions may apply when using these online codes, but for the most part, they work sitewide.Lowe's coupons are shared frequently here on DealsPlus by our community of deal and coupon hunters. If you subscribe to Lowe's coupon alerts on DealsPlus, we'll email you new coupons as they pop up on the site. You can also find promo codes for Lowe's by following them on social media, and also by signing up for their own exclusive email alerts. Again, these codes usually range from 10% to 20% off or $10 to $25 off your order.Lowe's printable coupons are a little more exclusive and hard to come by then online coupons. They have similar discounts as lowes online promo codes, with the most sought after deal being the elusive 20% off coupon. There are a few ways to get these deals, which we'll discuss below.One of the most common and best ways to get Lowes printable or mobile coupons is to subscribe to their exclusive email alerts. You'll get a one-time 20% off coupon with every email address you use to sign-up. However, this is usually a one-time offer and can't be used very consistently. Another strategy is to go to your local post office. Yep, that's right, the post office. If you fill out a Change of Address form at the post office you'll have the option to receive special offers from different stores. Choose all stores just to be safe (nothing wrong with too many coupons right?) and within a week or so you'll have a nice 20% off coupon for Lowe's in the mail. If you're doing some major home improvement and have already used the methods mentioned above, you can also purchase Lowe's coupons on eBay. Just make sure you're paying less than what you're eventual discount will be. It seems strange to buy a coupon, but if you'll save $200 on a big purchase why not spend a few bucks on a coupon?We mentioned it briefly, but make sure to take advantage of Lowe's "Everyday Low Prices". Does Lowe's price match competitors? Yes! If you bring in a competitor's ad showing a lower price, they match and beat the price by 10%. Plus, if a competitor is offering a percent off discount, they'll match the final net price of the offer.You should always keep an eye on Lowe's Weekly Ad, which not only includes the special offers for the week, but could also hold special coupon discounts. The funny thing about their weekly ads is that they technically don't last a whole week. They are released every Thursday and last until the following Monday. Go figure.Lowe's Mobile Apps are another great way to shop and save at Lowe's. Use the apps to browse weekly ads, shop online and even find products within your local store using the Product Locator feature. Get an aisle by aisle layout of a store with in-stock product information to make shopping in stores a breeze.