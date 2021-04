Macy's is Offering this Samsonite Compact Folding Luggage Cart For $11.24 With Code VIP. Free Shipping Over $25.



Make transporting luggage and boxes easy with this light-weight, compact folding luggage cart by Samsonite featuring rugged wheels for increased maneuverability.



Features:

Adjustable support strap

Over-sized wheels

Weight: 2.99 lbs.

Base: 15"L x 10.5"W x 3.5"H

ABS