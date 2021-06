Great gift for Father's Day! Ace Hardware is offering Rewards members [free to join] the chance to score this 2-Pc Craftsman Ballistic Nylon Tool Bag for only $9.99 after you receive an extra $3 off at checkout. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees.



Details:

2-in-1 Combo set of tool bags



18-in bag for long tools



13-in zippered tool bag with pockets



Both bags are made of 600D Denier material



Feature handles for easy carrying



Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews