The Lakeside Collection has this Disney Kids' Molded Rolling Luggage for only $11.99! Plus, use code TR6BDL to get $5 shipping on $55+ or free shipping on $75+.



Product Details:

Available in 3 options (Minnie, Mickey, & Toy Story)



Exterior features a recognizable face on front with a top handle



10" telescoping handle and 2 wheels



Zipper closure w/ roomy interior



Received 4+ stars out of 70+ reviews