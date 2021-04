Costco has this High Sierra Elite Pro Business Backpack in 2 colors for only $19.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Premium Twill / Heather Body Fabric + Vegan Leather Trim Panels



External USB Cable Port with Internal Pass



Separate, Quilted Tricot Laptop Pocket with “Laptop Hammock”



Large Tricot Lined Dome Pocket for Phone / Glasses



Business Pack Features a “Fold Out” Accordion Opening Tech and Organization Front Pocket