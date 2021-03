Eddie Bauer has this Stowaway Packable 20L Ruck Pack (5 Colors) for only $16.00 with free shipping on orders over $99.



Product Details:

Adjustable drawstring closure with foldover flap that clips into daisy chain webbing



Adjustable, padded mesh shoulder straps



Reflective webbing loop for clipping on light or carabiner



StormRepel WR finish sheds moisture



Capacity: 20L | 1,220 cu. in.