available to all shoppers! Their loyalty program keeps track of your annual purchase total and rewards you with an increase in benefits for each spending level that you reach.



MAC Lover Perks:

Free gifts



Access to exclusive members-only sales



Free samples



Free in-store makeup application tutorials



and much more!

The more you purchase in a MAC store or online, the more benefits you earn and the higher you climb the three elite tiers!



Program Details:

US residents who are 13 years or older



Tiers are based on your calendar year spend



Tier benefits expire at the end of each calendar year



It may take up to 7 days for eligible purchase to post on your account



