Coupon of the Day
30% OFF
Sale

20-30% Off Sitewide + Free Shipping

MAC loyalty members [free to join] get 30% off sitewide, everyone else enjoys 20% off. No code necessary, discount automatically applied at checkout. Shipping is free on all orders. Valid online & in-stores.

Note: Exclusions apply.More

44 used today - Expires 6/13/21
15% OFF
Code

15% Off First Purchase | MAC Lover

Join the Mac Lover program to get 15% off your first purchase when you use this promo code at online checkout! This is a free membership program that is available to all shoppers! Their loyalty program keeps track of your annual purchase total and rewards you with an increase in benefits for each spending level that you reach.

MAC Lover Perks:
  • Free gifts
  • Access to exclusive members-only sales
  • Free samples
  • Free in-store makeup application tutorials
  • and much more!

The more you purchase in a MAC store or online, the more benefits you earn and the higher you climb the three elite tiers!

Program Details:
  • US residents who are 13 years or older
  • Tiers are based on your calendar year spend
  • Tier benefits expire at the end of each calendar year
  • It may take up to 7 days for eligible purchase to post on your account
  • Simply provide your email address at the register to earn points with your purchaseMore

3 used today - 7 comments
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Goodbyes + Free Shipping

Explore this collection of colorful face, lip & eye products at 40% off their original price. Once they sell out, they're gone! Now's your last chance. Free shipping included on all orders.More

10% OFF
Sale

10% Off College Student Discount

MAC Cosmetics is offering 10% off regular priced items for college students. Simply sign up and verify your student status with UNiDAYS.

Offer Details:
  • Discount is available to verified UNiDAYS members only.
  • Only one offer code per person and per order.
  • Exclusions apply.More

30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Insider Discount

MAC Cosmetics is offering a 30% off insiders discount to qualifying professionals including hairstylists, cosmetologists, fashion stylists, models, performers/on-air talent, beauty press, manicurists (agency-represented), agents, aestheticians, fashion/costume designers, and photographers!

Insider Perks:
  • Invites to Pro-only events and Master Classes
  • Discounts on specific trade publications
  • Pro-only communication
  • Early Access to key collectionsMore

2 comments
15% OFF
Sale

Official Coupons & Offers Page

Check out this page for current MAC offers and promotions. Many of the offers do not require coupon codes but instead include gifts, samples, and free shipping. Check back regularly for the latest deals.

Want 15% off your first purchase? Become a MAC Lover now!

Are you an artist or student of makeup? Join their Pro Membership Program for up to 40% savings!

Best Offers:
  • Sitewide codes
  • Up to 40% Off Good Buys
  • Free Item w/ Purchase
  • Free Overnight Shipping
More

6 comments
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off $50 MAC Coupon | Refer a Friend

Invite your friends to check out MAC Cosmetics and when they sign up, they'll get $10 off their first order of $50+. After their purchase, they'll also send you a coupon for $10 your next $50+ purchase.More

FREE W/P
Sale

Free Products w/ 6 Returned Packaging Containers | Back to MAC

As a MAC Lover, you can get a free lipstick, lipglass or single eye shadow (up to $17) of your choice when you return 6 or more primary packaging containers of MAC makeup through their Back to MAC program.

Note: Offer excludes special deco packaged products or Viva Glam products.

Offer Details:
  • you can return, 1, 2 or more primary packages until you reach 6 and qualify for a complimentary Back-to-M·A·C product.
  • Offer is valid at M·A·C Cosmetics owned and operated stores in the United States (excluding Massachusetts and airport locations).
  • Products provided at no charge cannot be returned or exchanged.More

1 used today - 1 comment
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Makeup Artist Discount

MAC Cosmetics is offering a 40% off discount to makeup artists when you sign up for their MAC Pro membership program! It's easy and free to join.

Makeup Artist Perks:
  • Invites to Pro-only events and Master Classes
  • Discounts on specific trade publications
  • Pro-only communication
  • Early Access to key collectionsMore

1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping, Returns & Samples On Every Order

Guess what? MAC offers free shipping & returns on every order! Guess what else? You get free samples too! Who needs Amazon Prime anyways?

Shipping Details:
  • Standard: FREE
  • 2nd Day: $5.00
  • Overnight: $10.00More
    
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Make-Up Artist Student Discount

    Students at participating schools of Makeup Artistry, Cosmetology, Hair-Styling, Aesthetics, Photography, Fashion Styling & Performing Arts can apply to receive this 20% discount.

    Student Discount Perks:
    • 20% discount on M·A·C products online and in-store
    • Invites to Pro-only events and Master Classes
    • Discounts on specific trade publications
    • Pro-only communication
    • Early Access to key collections

    Note: To become an eligible school email prostudents@maccosmetics.com for additional information.    More
    
    Sale

    $12-$16 Mini Mac

    Go big with Mini M∙A∙C! Experiment, play, explore – and collect them all. Mini must-haves guarantee a big entrance wherever you go – from daytrip, to party, to traveling and beyond.More
    
    Sale

    Buy Now, Pay Later | Afterpay

    MAC now offers payments in installments by Afterpay!

    How it Works
    • Buy Now, Pay Later
      Pay for your purchase in 4 equal installments, paid over time
    • Nothing Extra to Pay
      When you make payments on time and you only pay the price of your purchase
    • Instant Approval
      No long, time-consuming application forms. Afterpay makes it quick and easy to checkout

    What You Need:
    • A US credit or debit card
    • To be over 18 years of age
    • A US resident address
    More
    
    Sale

    Now Available! Order Today, Get It Today

    How it Works:
      1. Buy online, Pick up in-store
        Need it today? Get it today with buy online, pick up in-store
      2. New! Curbside pickup
        Want to pick it up curbside? Select locations are now also offering complimentary curbside pickup.
      3. Postmates
        Want it even quicker? Get your online order delivered straight To you in as little as two hours with Postmates.
      More
    

    MAC Cosmetics FAQ
    About MAC Cosmetics
    MAC Cosmetics: Offering a large selection of makeup, skin care products, and nail care items. Also offering cosmetic accessories.