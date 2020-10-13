



Since this discount is so popular, Macy's will often promote a shipping discount for extra savings. Usually, they offer free shipping on $99 or more, but they have been known to lower the threshold to $75 or even $25! The shipping threshold is not guaranteed to change, especially because the $10 or $20 off coupons may only be valid in stores. One of the most popular coupons at Macy's is their $10 off $25 coupon. Sometimes they even pair it up alongside a $20 off $50 coupon for extra savings on larger orders.In order to get a $10 off $25 or $20 off $50 coupon, you can check their website for new offers. However, the best way to get notified of new coupons is to sign up for Macy's coupons at DealsPlus by entering your email address and hitting the "subscribe" button. If you are in their weekly ads section , many times these coupons are displayed right on the front cover when they are available. Usually, the sales are labeled "One Day Sale" or "Super Saturday Sale," but there may be other qualifying promotions with these coupons.$10 or $20 off coupons are almost always valid in stores and only sometimes are they available online. On the days the coupons are valid in stores, they are valid until the early afternoon, usually ending by 1-3pm on each valid date. If the discount is available online, it is valid all day. If you are shopping in stores, you can use your mobile device and simply display the coupon on your phone to the cashier. Printing is not required.Since this discount is so popular, Macy's will often promote a shipping discount for extra savings. Usually, they offer free shipping on $99 or more, but they have been known to lower the threshold to $75 or even $25! The shipping threshold is not guaranteed to change, especially because the $10 or $20 off coupons may only be valid in stores. More