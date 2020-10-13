Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Macy's Coupon Codes & Printable Coupons

Coupon of the Day
25% OFF
Code

25-50% Off Fabulous Fall Sale + Extra 25% Off

Right now, Macy's is offering 25-50% off during their Fabulous Fall sale plus an extra 25% off when you enter this code at checkout (extra 10-15% off select categories)! Even better, you will get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Note: Some exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
28 used today - Expires 10/12/20
40% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

30% Off 1 Pair of Women's Shoes or 40% Off 2+

Including Steve Madden, DKNY, Timberland, Lucky Brand, Guess, Coach, and more! Get free shipping on orders of $25+More
Get Coupon Code
6 used today - 1 comment - Expires 10/15/20
25% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

Get Macy's coupons delivered via text message! Text the code listed here to 62297 to instantly receive a coupon for 25% off your entire purchase! While it is free to sign up, your carrier's messaging rates will apply.

Feel free to cancel at any time by texting the word "MAGIC" to the same number.

For even more savings, don't forget to check out Macy's official coupon page. Here you can commonly find coupons for up to an extra 25% off during days they have sales. Occasionally, you can also find free Macy's Money with a minimum purchase amount as well!

You can also sign up for a Macy's credit card to save 20% off during the first two days that you open your account! On top of that, you will be eligible for extra rewards, depending on what level of membership you have. For more information, you can find the different tiers here.

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
21 used today - 116 comments
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off Michael Kors

Enjoy additional savings on select Michael Kors clothing and accessories! Priced as marked.More
Get Deal
4 used today - Expires 10/12/20
15% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off Select Small Appliances

Save an extra 15% off select small appliances at Macy's! Look for items marked "Extra 15% off" to see if it qualifies for the discount.More
Get Deal
Expires 10/12/20
Sale

Official Macy's Coupons, Deals, and Promotions

Check out Macy's official coupons, deals, and promotions page where you can find current offers! They've gathered all their latest deals in one easy-to-shop spot. Plus, you can add them to your wallet so you can save at checkout.More
Get Deal
Sale

Macy's Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/31/20
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

Get 25% off your next purchase when you register for Macy's emails! Plus, you will be alerted of any new sales and events that are happening.

Shortly after signing up, your coupon will be emailed directly to your inbox. You will receive an online promo code as well as an in-store savings pass that will last for about 8 weeks. If you are having trouble receiving this email, you may want to try checking your spam folder or try contacting Macy's directly about this issue.

If you do not wish to receive any more emails from Macy's, you can scroll to the bottom of any email from them and click the link titled "unsubscribe here" at any time.

Note: Some exclusions will apply on your coupon.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 52 comments
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Extra 25% Off Designer-Inspired Handbags & Wallets

Get Deal
Expires 10/13/20
Sale

Macy's Star Rewards

Become a Macy's cardholder and get perks just for spending! The more you spend, the more you get. Even better, sign up for their bronze membership for free.

Bronze Member Perks:
  • Earn Rewards on Star Money Days
  • Get Extra Savings & Checkout
  • Birthday Surprise!

Silver Member Perks:
  • Bronze Member Rewards
  • Plus Get 25% Off Any Day You Like with Star Passes

Gold Member Rewards
  • Silver Member Rewards
  • Free Shipping (No Minimum)

Platinum Member Rewards
  • Gold Member Rewards
  • 5% Back in Rewards (No Exclusions)
More
Get Deal
4 comments
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off First App Purchase

If you're looking for more ways to save, you can download the Macy's app and get an extra 25% off your first purchase! Just get the app & sign in or create an account and you will receive 25% off your first purchase.

App Benefits Included:
  • Scan items as you shop to save time at checkout
  • Scan barcodes to check prices while you shop
  • Get app-exclusive savings
  • Enjoy early access flash sales

Note: Some exclusions apply.

If you've already used the Macy's app to get 25% off your first purchase, there are even more ways for you to save! One way is to sign up for Macy's emails to get 25% off plus be the first to know about sales and events. Another way to save an extra 25% off your next order is to text "COUPON" to 62297 and you will receive a text that includes your coupon.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 9 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping, No Minimum (Cardholders)

Get Deal
Sale

Christmas & Holiday Decor Sale

Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
Sale

Christmas & Holiday Gift Guide

Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
25% OFF
Sale

Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase with New Credit Card

Sign up for a Macy's credit card or Macy's American Express card and get 25% off the first and second days after signing up! Valid for up to $100 off.More
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

25-70% Off Clearance Items

Save 25-70% off more than 20,000 clearance deals at Macy's! Prices shown reflect extra savings, some exclusions apply. Save on bed, bath, dining, furniture, clothing, jewelry, kitchen, and shoes!More
Get Deal
2 used today - 2 comments
85% OFF
Sale

70-85% Off Men's Designer Suiting Event

Get Deal
Expires 10/15/20
80% OFF
Sale

60-80% Off Last Act Sale

Get 60-80% off regular prices at Macy's during the Last Act sale! Thousands of shoes, accessories, and clothing items are on sale. Apply coupons for extra savings!More
Get Deal
1 used today - 1 comment
$10 OFF
Sale

How to Save $10 Off $25 At Macy's

One of the most popular coupons at Macy's is their $10 off $25 coupon. Sometimes they even pair it up alongside a $20 off $50 coupon for extra savings on larger orders.

In order to get a $10 off $25 or $20 off $50 coupon, you can check their website for new offers. However, the best way to get notified of new coupons is to sign up for Macy's coupons at DealsPlus by entering your email address and hitting the "subscribe" button. If you are in their weekly ads section, many times these coupons are displayed right on the front cover when they are available. Usually, the sales are labeled "One Day Sale" or "Super Saturday Sale," but there may be other qualifying promotions with these coupons.

How to Redeem In-Store or Online
$10 or $20 off coupons are almost always valid in stores and only sometimes are they available online. On the days the coupons are valid in stores, they are valid until the early afternoon, usually ending by 1-3pm on each valid date. If the discount is available online, it is valid all day. If you are shopping in stores, you can use your mobile device and simply display the coupon on your phone to the cashier. Printing is not required.

Even More Savings
Since this discount is so popular, Macy's will often promote a shipping discount for extra savings. Usually, they offer free shipping on $99 or more, but they have been known to lower the threshold to $75 or even $25! The shipping threshold is not guaranteed to change, especially because the $10 or $20 off coupons may only be valid in stores.More
Get Deal
3 used today - 12 comments
60% OFF
Sale

60% or More Off Women's Clothing

Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Gifts with Purchase of Select Beauty & Fragrances

Get Deal
In-Store

Macy's Weekly Ads & Specials

Enter your zip code to find the circular for a store near you. Use these ads to find in-store coupons as well as find upcoming sales and promotions before they go live!

You will frequently find extra 20% off coupons as well as $10 off $25 offers. On top of that, you can see the dates of their one-day sales a couple of days before they start.More
View Weekly Ad
19 comments
60% OFF
Sale

20-60% Off Men's Styles

Get Deal
1 comment
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Activewear

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Home Clearance Items

Save 25-70% off select home clearance styles.More
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

35-70% Off Furniture Closeouts

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off New Markdowns

Get Deal
1 comment
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Last Act Macy's Shoes

Shop the last act shoe section at Macy's and get up to 80% off hundreds of styles! Featured brands include American Rag, Betsey Johnson, Calvin Klein, and more.

If you're looking to save even more, click here to view Macy's official offers page. Here you will be able to find current offers directly from Macy's.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

How To Get Free Shipping At Macy's

Free shipping is one of the most popular discounts at Macy's alongside promo codes and sales. Here are the best ways to get free shipping at Macy's.

Free In-Store Pickup
Macy's offers free in-store pickup as an alternative to shipping. It is a good way to shop online and ensure that your product will be available next time you visit the store. Free in-store pickup is a popular choice because there is absolutely no minimum purchase required to qualify. Simply add the item to your cart and select the location where the item is in stock.

Free Shipping on $99 or More
Macy's orders ship free every day with purchases of $99 or more. If your order is $99, you will automatically receive free shipping from Macy's. Note that your order must be $99 or more after discounts have been applied. This means if you apply a discount code or the item is on sale, the final price of your entire order must total at least $99.

Free Shipping Promo Discount
During some of the best sales, you will see free shipping promotions where Macy's will offer free shipping at a lower threshold than the usual $99 requirement. The best offer we have ever seen was free shipping with no minimum purchase, but it is incredibly rare and was never offered before 2015. Sometimes you may see a promotion for free shipping on $25, $50, or $75 during different sales, free shipping promo code is not required.More
Get Deal
2 comments
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Wedding Registry for Newlyweds

With Macy's Newlywed Discount Program, take 20% off gifts remaining on your registry, as well as new Home items you choose to add take 10% off furniture, mattresses and rugs/floor coverings) for 180 days after your event. Offer valid in store or online.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Gifts with Beauty Purchases

Free shipping on all beauty itemsMore
Get Deal
1 comment
50% OFF
Sale

15-50% Off Kitchen Essentials

Get Deal
Sale

50% or More Off Handbags & Wallets

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

35-65% Off Mattresses

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

40-50% Off Swim for Her & Him

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

40-60% Off Dining & Entertaining Clearance

Get Deal
$5 OFF
Sale

$5 Off Next Beauty Purchase with Macy's Beauty Box Subscription

Get 5 beauty product each month plus a bonus item, pouch, and get a $5 coupon with sign up!More
Get Deal
1 comment
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off School Uniforms

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Kids' School Uniforms

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Fall & Halloween Dinnerware

Get Deal
Expires 10/12/20
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Christmas Dinnerware from Lenox

Get Deal
Expires 10/12/20
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Aromatique Candles and Home Fragrance with Code FALL. Shop Now At Macys.com! Valid 10/7 Through 10/12

Get Deal
Expires 10/12/20
50% OFF
Sale

30-50% Off Martha Stewart Kitchen Collection

Get Deal
Expires 10/12/20
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Garment Care

Get Deal
Expires 10/12/20
50% OFF
Sale

30-50% Off Roasters from T-Fal, All-Clad and Martha Stewart

Get Deal
Expires 10/12/20
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Women's Jackets

Get Deal
Expires 10/12/20
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Women's Coats

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 10/12/20
40% OFF
Sale

20-40% Off Kids' Styles

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Women's Coats

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Furniture, Mattresses & Rugs

Plus, get a $200 gift card with qualifying mattress purchase.More
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Clearance & Closeout Shoes

Macy's is offering up to 70% off shoes in their clearance/closeout section.More
Get Deal
1 comment
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Quick Ship Furniture

Macy's is offering up to 60% off quick ship furniture. Plus, save an extra 20% off select furniture closeouts.More
Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Select MLB Styles

Get Deal
Expires 10/31/20
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Handbags and Accessories

Get Deal
2 comments
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Handbags & Wallets

Get Deal
Expires 10/13/20
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Kids' Activewear

Get Deal
Expires 10/11/20
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Women's Coats

Get Deal
Expires 10/13/20
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Lucky Brand Women's Clothing

Get Deal
Expires 10/13/20
80% OFF
Sale

Up To 80% Off Women's Clearance Boots and Booties

Get Deal
Expires 10/11/20

Related Stores

29,124 subscribers
143,839 subscribers
98,860 subscribers
37,323 subscribers

Popular Stores

419,998 subscribers
472,816 subscribers
135,155 subscribers
137,639 subscribers

About Macy's

Macy's is the world's largest department store with top fashion brands including COACH, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and more - it's the place you probably think of first when you go shopping in stores or online.

How to Use a Macy's Coupon Code Online

  1. Select size and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"
    macys

  2. Click "My Bag" on the top right corner
    macys

  3. Enter coupon code in "Have a promo code?" field
    macys

  4. Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    macys

What are the best offers at Macy's?

Macy's offers discounts on clothing, furniture, handbags, kitchen appliances and cookware, mattresses, jewelry and more. Hands down, the best Macy's coupons you'll find for these items are their $10 off $25 printable coupons or sometimes even a $20 off $50 discount. These offers are usually only available for part of the day because they're considered exceptionally good, but lately Macy's has been offering it all day long. Their most common top deal is their 20% off coupon code or in-store coupon. The best offer for Macy's that we've seen are their occasional pop-up flash sales. These sales last only a few hours and are always announced the day they are live, but it's the only time Macy's releases a 50% off coupon code. Macy's sends an email notification regarding these sales and you can sign up for alerts. You can shop their clearance deals every day and save up to 80%, however at least once every month, Macy's takes an extra 25% off online clearance on the weekend. This is usually during their somewhat frequent one-day sales with limited time specials, coupons, and other offers.



Online or Macy's Stores. Is there a difference?

It may seem like Macy's is the same online as the store, but it's actually not the case. Here are a few reasons why.
  1. More Selection - Macy's has online-exclusive deals on popular brands which means you can shop from a whole inventory of items that can't be found in stores. On the other hand, you may find clearance items that are unique to your Macy's location.
  2. Same Promotion, Different Deals - Macy's will often release a site wide coupon that applies to everything online, but the same coupon will only work on sale items in stores. Make sure you read the promo terms on your printable coupon to verify this before you shop in stores.
  3. Free Shipping? - Macy's offers free shipping on your order of $99 or more, which can be a steep threshold depending on what you're ordering. They do offer free in-store pickup on any purchase unlike some department stores - the only catch is that the item must be in stock at your nearby Macy's to qualify. Compare to Kohl's which does not offer in-store pickup at all and JCPenney which charges for in-store pickup on orders under $25.
  4. Macy's $10 off $25 printable coupons - This legendary promotion is one of Macy's most popular in-store offers, especially when paired with a $20 off $50 printable coupon. When this coupon is available, it is unquestionably better to shop in stores. The $10 off $25 online coupon is the best coupon for small online purchases, however the discount is only enough to cover the $9.95 flat-rate shipping charge unless you choose in-store pickup.

Extra $10 Off $25+

Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
LOW25
Copy Code
Shop Now
Never miss another coupon from
Macy's
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Use this promo code to save an extra $10 off your $25 purchase of select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, jewelry, watches & home items. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.

Spending over $50? Use this PROMO CODE to get $20 off your order.
LOW25
98% success (41 votes) - Expired 4/5/20
Posting anonymously as TalentedCoupon
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Why did you dislike this coupon?