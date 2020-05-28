Macy's is the world's largest department store with top fashion brands including COACH, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and more - it's the place you probably think of first when you go shopping in stores or online.
How to Use a Macy's Coupon Code Online
- Select size and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"
- Click "My Bag" on the top right corner
- Enter coupon code in "Have a promo code?" field
- Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
What are the best offers at Macy's?
Macy's offers discounts on clothing, furniture, handbags, kitchen appliances and cookware, mattresses, jewelry and more. Hands down, the best Macy's coupons you'll find for these items are their $10 off $25 printable coupons or sometimes even a $20 off $50 discount. These offers are usually only available for part of the day because they're considered exceptionally good, but lately Macy's has been offering it all day long. Their most common top deal is their 20% off coupon code or in-store coupon. The best offer for Macy's that we've seen are their occasional pop-up flash sales. These sales last only a few hours and are always announced the day they are live, but it's the only time Macy's releases a 50% off coupon code. Macy's sends an email notification regarding these sales and you can sign up for alerts. You can shop their clearance deals every day and save up to 80%, however at least once every month, Macy's takes an extra 25% off online clearance on the weekend. This is usually during their somewhat frequent one-day sales with limited time specials, coupons, and other offers.
Online or Macy's Stores. Is there a difference?
It may seem like Macy's is the same online as the store, but it's actually not the case. Here are a few reasons why.
- More Selection - Macy's has online-exclusive deals on popular brands which means you can shop from a whole inventory of items that can't be found in stores. On the other hand, you may find clearance items that are unique to your Macy's location.
- Same Promotion, Different Deals - Macy's will often release a site wide coupon that applies to everything online, but the same coupon will only work on sale items in stores. Make sure you read the promo terms on your printable coupon to verify this before you shop in stores.
- Free Shipping? - Macy's offers free shipping on your order of $99 or more, which can be a steep threshold depending on what you're ordering. They do offer free in-store pickup on any purchase unlike some department stores - the only catch is that the item must be in stock at your nearby Macy's to qualify. Compare to Kohl's which does not offer in-store pickup at all and JCPenney which charges for in-store pickup on orders under $25.
- Macy's $10 off $25 printable coupons - This legendary promotion is one of Macy's most popular in-store offers, especially when paired with a $20 off $50 printable coupon. When this coupon is available, it is unquestionably better to shop in stores. The $10 off $25 online coupon is the best coupon for small online purchases, however the discount is only enough to cover the $9.95 flat-rate shipping charge unless you choose in-store pickup.