Coupon of the Day
$20 OFF
Code

40-60% Lowest Prices of The Season + Extra $20 Off

Get 4-60% off during Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Sale! Then, add this code for an extra $20 off when you spend $50 or more. Code valid on select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, jewelry, watches & home items. Free shipping on $25.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
12 used today - Expires 4/11/21
40% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 30-40% Off The Great Shoe Sale

Get 40% off 2 or more pairs or 30% off 1 pair using this code. Applies to select regular, sale or clearance women's shoes.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 4/18/21
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 20% Off Select Sale/Clearance Jewelry & Watches

Free shipping available on orders of $25 or choose free in-store pickup, where available.

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 4/18/21
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Extra $20 Off $50+ On Select Sale & Clearance

Valid on select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, jewelry, watches & home items. Just present this coupon at a location near you.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Use In-Store
10 used today - Expires 4/11/21
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

40-60% Off Lowest Prices of The Season Event

Big Ticket Lowest Prices of the Season Event: Up to 60% Off! Shipping is free on $25.More
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 4/19/21
25% OFF
Code

Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase (Text Offer)

Get Macy's coupons delivered via text message! Text the code listed here to 62297 to instantly receive a coupon for 25% off your entire purchase! While it is free to sign up, your carrier's messaging rates will apply.

Feel free to cancel at any time by texting the word "MAGIC" to the same number.

For even more savings, don't forget to check out Macy's official coupon page. Here you can commonly find coupons for up to an extra 25% off during days they have sales. Occasionally, you can also find free Macy's Money with a minimum purchase amount as well!

You can also sign up for a Macy's credit card to save 20% off during the first two days that you open your account! On top of that, you will be eligible for extra rewards, depending on what level of membership you have. For more information, you can find the different tiers here.

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
21 used today - 116 comments
Sale

Official Macy's Coupons, Deals, and Promotions

Check out Macy's official coupons, deals, and promotions page where you can find current offers! They've gathered all their latest deals in one easy-to-shop spot. Plus, you can add them to your wallet so you can save at checkout.More
Get Deal
2 used today
$10 OFF
Sale

How to Save $10 Off $25 At Macy's

One of the most popular coupons at Macy's is their $10 off $25 coupon. Sometimes they even pair it up alongside a $20 off $50 coupon for extra savings on larger orders.

In order to get a $10 off $25 or $20 off $50 coupon, you can check their website for new offers. However, the best way to get notified of new coupons is to sign up for Macy's coupons at DealsPlus by entering your email address and hitting the "subscribe" button. If you are in their weekly ads section, many times these coupons are displayed right on the front cover when they are available. Usually, the sales are labeled "One Day Sale" or "Super Saturday Sale," but there may be other qualifying promotions with these coupons.

How to Redeem In-Store or Online
$10 or $20 off coupons are almost always valid in stores and only sometimes are they available online. On the days the coupons are valid in stores, they are valid until the early afternoon, usually ending by 1-3pm on each valid date. If the discount is available online, it is valid all day. If you are shopping in stores, you can use your mobile device and simply display the coupon on your phone to the cashier. Printing is not required.

Even More Savings
Since this discount is so popular, Macy's will often promote a shipping discount for extra savings. Usually, they offer free shipping on $99 or more, but they have been known to lower the threshold to $75 or even $25! The shipping threshold is not guaranteed to change, especially because the $10 or $20 off coupons may only be valid in stores.More
Get Deal
4 used today - 12 comments
70% OFF
Sale

25-70% Off Clearance Items

Save 25-70% off more than 20,000 clearance deals at Macy's! Prices shown reflect extra savings, some exclusions apply. Save on bed, bath, dining, furniture, clothing, jewelry, kitchen, and shoes!More
Get Deal
2 used today - 2 comments
80% OFF
Sale

60-80% Off Last Act Sale

Get 60-80% off regular prices at Macy's during the Last Act sale! Thousands of shoes, accessories, and clothing items are on sale. Apply coupons for extra savings!More
Get Deal
2 used today - 2 comments
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

Get 25% off your next purchase when you register for Macy's emails! Plus, you will be alerted of any new sales and events that are happening.

Shortly after signing up, your coupon will be emailed directly to your inbox. You will receive an online promo code as well as an in-store savings pass that will last for about 8 weeks. If you are having trouble receiving this email, you may want to try checking your spam folder or try contacting Macy's directly about this issue.

If you do not wish to receive any more emails from Macy's, you can scroll to the bottom of any email from them and click the link titled "unsubscribe here" at any time.

Note: Some exclusions will apply on your coupon.More
Get Deal
52 comments
25% OFF
Sale

Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase with New Credit Card

Sign up for a Macy's credit card or Macy's American Express card and get 25% off the first and second days after signing up! Valid for up to $100 off.More
Get Deal
55% OFF
Sale

25-55% Off Michael Kors

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 4/8/21
$60 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $60 Off 2, $120 Off 3, $180 Off 4 Frames

From Sunglass Hut

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 4/22/21
Sale

50% or More Off Handbags & Wallets

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $25+

Get Deal
In-Store

Macy's Weekly Ads & Specials

Enter your zip code to find the circular for a store near you. Use these ads to find in-store coupons as well as find upcoming sales and promotions before they go live!

You will frequently find extra 20% off coupons as well as $10 off $25 offers. On top of that, you can see the dates of their one-day sales a couple of days before they start.More
View Weekly Ad
20 comments
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Home Clearance Items

Save 25-70% off select home clearance styles.More
Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off First App Purchase

If you're looking for more ways to save, you can download the Macy's app and get an extra 25% off your first purchase! Just get the app & sign in or create an account and you will receive 25% off your first purchase.

App Benefits Included:
  • Scan items as you shop to save time at checkout
  • Scan barcodes to check prices while you shop
  • Get app-exclusive savings
  • Enjoy early access flash sales

Note: Some exclusions apply.

If you've already used the Macy's app to get 25% off your first purchase, there are even more ways for you to save! One way is to sign up for Macy's emails to get 25% off plus be the first to know about sales and events. Another way to save an extra 25% off your next order is to text "COUPON" to 62297 and you will receive a text that includes your coupon.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 9 comments
Sale

$10 and Under Karen Scott Clothing

Get Deal
Expires 4/11/21
Sale

Macy's Star Rewards

Become a Macy's cardholder and get perks just for spending! The more you spend, the more you get. Even better, sign up for their bronze membership for free.

Bronze Member Perks:
  • Earn Rewards on Star Money Days
  • Get Extra Savings & Checkout
  • Birthday Surprise!

Silver Member Perks:
  • Bronze Member Rewards
  • Plus Get 25% Off Any Day You Like with Star Passes

Gold Member Rewards
  • Silver Member Rewards
  • Free Shipping (No Minimum)

Platinum Member Rewards
  • Gold Member Rewards
  • 5% Back in Rewards (No Exclusions)
More
Get Deal
4 comments
30% OFF
Sale

20-30% Off Handbags & Wallets

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Wallets and Wristlets

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
60% OFF
Sale

Up To 60% Off COACH Women's Shoes

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Kate Spade

Get Deal
Expires 4/6/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Select Tom Ford Cosmetics

Get Deal
Expires 5/31/21
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Michael Kors Jewelry

Get Deal
Expires 4/7/21
60% OFF
Sale

50-60% Off Select Joseph Joseph Kitchen Gadgets

Get Deal
Expires 4/5/21
80% OFF
Sale

Up To 80% Off Women's Clearance Shoes

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off UGG Women's Boots & Shoes

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Adidas Infants

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Boys Activewear

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Carter's Infants

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Kids Activewear

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Baby Clothing

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
50% OFF
Sale

15-50% Off Kitchen Essentials

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

35-65% Off Mattresses

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

35-70% Off Furniture Closeouts

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

40-50% Off Swim for Her & Him

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

40-60% Off Dining & Entertaining Clearance

Get Deal
$5 OFF
Sale

$5 Off Next Beauty Purchase with Macy's Beauty Box Subscription

Get 5 beauty product each month plus a bonus item, pouch, and get a $5 coupon with sign up!More
Get Deal
1 comment
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Kids' School Uniforms

Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Wedding Registry for Newlyweds

With Macy's Newlywed Discount Program, take 20% off gifts remaining on your registry, as well as new Home items you choose to add take 10% off furniture, mattresses and rugs/floor coverings) for 180 days after your event. Offer valid in store or online.More
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

20-60% Off Men's Styles

Get Deal
1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Gifts with Beauty Purchases

Free shipping on all beauty itemsMore
Get Deal
1 comment
40% OFF
Sale

20-40% Off Kids' Styles

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Women's Coats

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Furniture, Mattresses & Rugs

Plus, get a $200 gift card with qualifying mattress purchase.More
Get Deal
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Last Act Macy's Shoes

Shop the last act shoe section at Macy's and get up to 80% off hundreds of styles! Featured brands include American Rag, Betsey Johnson, Calvin Klein, and more.

If you're looking to save even more, click here to view Macy's official offers page. Here you will be able to find current offers directly from Macy's.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off New Markdowns

Get Deal
1 comment
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Clearance & Closeout Shoes

Macy's is offering up to 70% off shoes in their clearance/closeout section.More
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE W/P
Sale

Free Tempur-Pedic Pillows with Tempur-pedic Mattress & Mattress Sets Purchase

Get Deal
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Handbags and Accessories

Get Deal
2 comments
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Quick Ship Furniture

Macy's is offering up to 60% off quick ship furniture. Plus, save an extra 20% off select furniture closeouts.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

How To Get Free Shipping At Macy's

Free shipping is one of the most popular discounts at Macy's alongside promo codes and sales. Here are the best ways to get free shipping at Macy's.

Free In-Store Pickup
Macy's offers free in-store pickup as an alternative to shipping. It is a good way to shop online and ensure that your product will be available next time you visit the store. Free in-store pickup is a popular choice because there is absolutely no minimum purchase required to qualify. Simply add the item to your cart and select the location where the item is in stock.

Free Shipping on $99 or More
Macy's orders ship free every day with purchases of $99 or more. If your order is $99, you will automatically receive free shipping from Macy's. Note that your order must be $99 or more after discounts have been applied. This means if you apply a discount code or the item is on sale, the final price of your entire order must total at least $99.

Free Shipping Promo Discount
During some of the best sales, you will see free shipping promotions where Macy's will offer free shipping at a lower threshold than the usual $99 requirement. The best offer we have ever seen was free shipping with no minimum purchase, but it is incredibly rare and was never offered before 2015. Sometimes you may see a promotion for free shipping on $25, $50, or $75 during different sales, free shipping promo code is not required.More
Get Deal
2 comments
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Select Men's Nike

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
Sale

$30 & Under Select Men's Adidas Shorts

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Select Men's Under Armour

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Select Men's Under Armour Hoodies

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Ideology

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Billabong

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Women's Active Tops

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Free People Tops

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 4/12/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Under $50 Free People Dresses

Get Deal
Expires 4/12/21
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Diamond Sale

Get Deal
Expires 4/19/21

Macy's FAQ
About Macy’s
Macy's is one of the United States' premier department stores. With over 500 stores, Macy's is one of the largest department stores by retail sales. With top fashion brands including COACH, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and more - it's the place you probably think of first when you go shopping in stores or online.
What are the best offers at Macy's?
Macy's offers discounts on clothing, furniture, handbags, kitchen appliances and cookware, mattresses, jewelry and more. Hands down, the best Macy's coupons you'll find for these items are their $10 off $25 printable coupons or an extra 25% off select categories. Their most common top deal is their 20% off coupon code or in-store coupon. Another offer to keep an eye out for is their one-day specials and weekend sales. These are offered about once a month and are a great way to maximize your savings!
What is Macy's return policy?
Macy's will gladly accept most returns by mail and in stores within 90 days of purchase. Returned items must be in original, saleable condition with original tags. Shipping and delivery fees are non-refundable. There are some exceptions to this return policy. For more information, see here.
Does Macy's Offer Free Shipping?
Free shipping is usually avaialble for orders of $75 or more. Occasionally, Macy's will offer free shipping on orders of $25 or more. You can also opt for in-store or curbside pickup for free!
Does Macy's have a Rewards Progam?
Macy's does offer a "Star Rewards" program. The silver, gold, and platinum memberships are exclusively for cardholders. However, shoppers can sign up for their bronze membership for free and without the need to sign up for a credit card! As a bronze member, you will receive 1% back in rewards on every purchase, a birthday surprise, perks & offers, and access to their Star Money days.
Does Macy's have a Credit Card Program?
Macy's credit card offer is part of their "Star Rewards" program. They categorize cardholders by silver, gold, or platinum. You can unlock new benefits and higher cardholder status the more you spend. Silver cardholders spend between $1 and $499 annually. Gold cardholders spend $500 to $1199 annually. Platinum members spend $1200+ annually. Plus, all cardholders receive 1% back in rewards everywhere, 2% back at gas stations, and 3% back at restaurants! For more information about becoming a cardholder, see here
Does Macy's have an Email Sign Up Offer?
When you sign up for Macy's emails, you will receive a coupon for an extra 25% off your first purchase sent straight to your inbox! Some exlusions will apply.
Are There Any Other Special Discounts Macy's Offers?
Macy's also offers an extra 25% off your next purchase when you text "MAGIC" to the number 62297. They also offer a military discount of 10% when you show a valid military ID at checkout.

