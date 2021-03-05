Get Macy's coupons delivered via text message! Text the code listed here to 62297 to instantly receive a coupon for 25% off your entire purchase! While it is free to sign up, your carrier's messaging rates will apply.
Feel free to cancel at any time by texting the word "MAGIC" to the same number.
For even more savings, don't forget to check out Macy's official coupon page. Here you can commonly find coupons for up to an extra 25% off during days they have sales. Occasionally, you can also find free Macy's Money with a minimum purchase amount as well!
You can also sign up for a Macy's credit card to save 20% off during the first two days that you open your account! On top of that, you will be eligible for extra rewards, depending on what level of membership you have. For more information, you can find the different tiers here.
One of the most popular coupons at Macy's is their $10 off $25 coupon. Sometimes they even pair it up alongside a $20 off $50 coupon for extra savings on larger orders.
In order to get a $10 off $25 or $20 off $50 coupon, you can check their website for new offers. However, the best way to get notified of new coupons is to sign up for Macy's coupons at DealsPlus by hitting the "subscribe" button. If you are in their weekly ads section, many times these coupons are displayed right on the front cover when they are available. Usually, the sales are labeled "One Day Sale" or "Super Saturday Sale," but there may be other qualifying promotions with these coupons.
How to Redeem In-Store or Online
$10 or $20 off coupons are almost always valid in stores and only sometimes are they available online. On the days the coupons are valid in stores, they are valid until the early afternoon, usually ending by 1-3pm on each valid date. If the discount is available online, it is valid all day. If you are shopping in stores, you can use your mobile device and simply display the coupon on your phone to the cashier. Printing is not required.
Even More Savings
Since this discount is so popular, Macy's will often promote a shipping discount for extra savings. Usually, they offer free shipping on $99 or more, but they have been known to lower the threshold to $75 or even $25! The shipping threshold is not guaranteed to change, especially because the $10 or $20 off coupons may only be valid in stores.More
Check out Macy's official coupons, deals, and promotions page where you can find current offers! They've gathered all their latest deals in one easy-to-shop spot. Plus, you can add them to your wallet so you can save at checkout.More
Get 25% off your next purchase when you register for Macy's emails! Plus, you will be alerted of any new sales and events that are happening.
Shortly after signing up, your coupon will be emailed directly to your inbox. You will receive an online promo code as well as an in-store savings pass that will last for about 8 weeks. If you are having trouble receiving this email, you may want to try checking your spam folder or try contacting Macy's directly about this issue.
If you do not wish to receive any more emails from Macy's, you can scroll to the bottom of any email from them and click the link titled "unsubscribe here" at any time.
Note: Some exclusions will apply on your coupon.More
If you're looking for more ways to save, you can download the Macy's app and get an extra 25% off your first purchase! Just get the app & sign in or create an account and you will receive 25% off your first purchase.
If you've already used the Macy's app to get 25% off your first purchase, there are even more ways for you to save! One way is to sign up for Macy's emails to get 25% off plus be the first to know about sales and events. Another way to save an extra 25% off your next order is to text "COUPON" to 62297 and you will receive a text that includes your coupon.More
With Macy's Newlywed Discount Program, take 20% off gifts remaining on your registry, 10% off furniture, mattresses and rugs/floor coverings! Valid for for 6 months after your event. Offer valid in store or online.More
Free shipping is one of the most popular discounts at Macy's alongside promo codes and sales. Here are the best ways to get free shipping at Macy's.
Free In-Store Pickup
Macy's offers free in-store pickup as an alternative to shipping. It is a good way to shop online and ensure that your product will be available next time you visit the store. Free in-store pickup is a popular choice because there is absolutely no minimum purchase required to qualify. Simply add the item to your cart and select the location where the item is in stock.
Free Shipping on $99 or More
Macy's orders ship free every day with purchases of $99 or more. If your order is $99, you will automatically receive free shipping from Macy's. Note that your order must be $99 or more after discounts have been applied. This means if you apply a discount code or the item is on sale, the final price of your entire order must total at least $99.
Free Shipping Promo Discount
During some of the best sales, you will see free shipping promotions where Macy's will offer free shipping at a lower threshold than the usual $99 requirement. The best offer we have ever seen was free shipping with no minimum purchase, but it is incredibly rare and was never offered before 2015. Sometimes you may see a promotion for free shipping on $25, $50, or $75 during different sales, free shipping promo code is not required.More
Macy's is one of the United States' premier department stores. With over 500 stores, Macy's is one of the largest department stores by retail sales. With top fashion brands including COACH, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and more - it's the place you probably think of first when you go shopping in stores or online.
What are the best offers at Macy's?
Macy's offers discounts on clothing, furniture, handbags, kitchen appliances and cookware, mattresses, jewelry and more. Hands down, the best Macy's coupons you'll find for these items are their $10 off $25 printable coupons or an extra 25% off select categories. Their most common top deal is their 20% off coupon code or in-store coupon. Another offer to keep an eye out for is their one-day specials and weekend sales. These are offered about once a month and are a great way to maximize your savings!
What is Macy's return policy?
Macy's will gladly accept most returns by mail and in stores within 90 days of purchase. Returned items must be in original, saleable condition with original tags. Shipping and delivery fees are non-refundable. There are some exceptions to this return policy. For more information, see here.
Does Macy's Offer Free Shipping?
Free shipping is usually avaialble for orders of $75 or more. Occasionally, Macy's will offer free shipping on orders of $25 or more. You can also opt for in-store or curbside pickup for free!
Does Macy's have a Rewards Progam?
Macy's does offer a "Star Rewards" program. The silver, gold, and platinum memberships are exclusively for cardholders. However, shoppers can sign up for their bronze membership for free and without the need to sign up for a credit card! As a bronze member, you will receive 1% back in rewards on every purchase, a birthday surprise, perks & offers, and access to their Star Money days.
Does Macy's have a Credit Card Program?
Macy's credit card offer is part of their "Star Rewards" program. They categorize cardholders by silver, gold, or platinum. You can unlock new benefits and higher cardholder status the more you spend. Silver cardholders spend between $1 and $499 annually. Gold cardholders spend $500 to $1199 annually. Platinum members spend $1200+ annually. Plus, all cardholders receive 1% back in rewards everywhere, 2% back at gas stations, and 3% back at restaurants! For more information about becoming a cardholder, see here
Does Macy's have an Email Sign Up Offer?
When you sign up for Macy's emails, you will receive a coupon for an extra 25% off your first purchase sent straight to your inbox! Some exlusions will apply.
Are There Any Other Special Discounts Macy's Offers?
Macy's also offers an extra 25% off your next purchase when you text "MAGIC" to the number 62297. They also offer a military discount of 10% when you show a valid military ID at checkout.
