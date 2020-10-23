Bacon-scented Face Masks? Enter to Win!
Expires : 10/28/20
Love bacon? Hormel is offering a chance to "whiff" this Black Label Breathable Bacon Face Mask for free when you enter here. This 2-layer, multi-fiber mask actually smells like bacon!
Enter here before 10/28. Winners will be randomly select on 11/4.
What Not to Do w/ This Bacon Face Mask:
Would you wear this bacon-scented face mask? Let us know below.
