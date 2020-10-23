Love bacon? Hormel is offering a chance to "whiff" this Black Label Breathable Bacon Face Mask for free when you enter here. This 2-layer, multi-fiber mask actually smells like bacon!



Enter here before 10/28. Winners will be randomly select on 11/4.



What Not to Do w/ This Bacon Face Mask:

Don't nose expose and allow the bacon scent to escape



Don't attempt to eat the Hormel Black Label Bacon Face Mask



Don't wear the face mask as a sleeping mask

Would you wear this bacon-scented face mask? Let us know below.