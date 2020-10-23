Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Bacon-scented Face Masks? Enter to Win!
FREE SHIPPING
Offer
1h ago
Expires : 10/28/20
5  Likes 1  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Love bacon? Hormel is offering a chance to "whiff" this Black Label Breathable Bacon Face Mask for free when you enter here. This 2-layer, multi-fiber mask actually smells like bacon!

Enter here before 10/28. Winners will be randomly select on 11/4.

What Not to Do w/ This Bacon Face Mask:
  • Don't nose expose and allow the bacon scent to escape
  • Don't attempt to eat the Hormel Black Label Bacon Face Mask
  • Don't wear the face mask as a sleeping mask

Would you wear this bacon-scented face mask? Let us know below.

🏷 Deal Tags

News Free face mask mask bacon Hormel Food Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
1h ago
Sign me up!
Likes Reply
From Related Categories
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 80-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Popeyes
Popeyes
Cajun Turkeys are Back for Thanksgiving 2020
$39.99
CNN
CNN
Your Old IPhone Is Worth Big Bucks. Here's Why
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Apple's IPhone 12 Pro Harder to Get
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Coronavirus Study Finds Air On Planes Is Safer Than Homes or Operating Rooms
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Target to Offer Another Round of Incentives to Its Employees, Shipt Workers Not Included
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Why Some Locals Are Skeptical About Jeff Bezos’ Free Preschool Near Seattle
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Samsung Leak Reveals Stunning New Galaxy Smartphones
NEWS
MSN
MSN
20 Tech Gifts That Are Both Affordable and Awesome
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Can't Remember The Name of That Song? Now You Can Hum It to Google
NEWS
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Bacon-scented Face Masks? Enter to Win!
Offer
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow