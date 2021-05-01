Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
43 Stores Closing by February 2021
1 day ago
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close 43 additional stores by the end of February 2021. These stores slated to close are part of the company's overall plans to shut down 200 locations over the next two years, which accounts for approximately 21% of their store fleet.

List of Stores Slated to Close by February:
  • Arkansas
    • Conway: 1272 South Amity Road
  • Arizona
    • Peoria: 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway
  • California
    • El Cerrito: 6000 El Cerrito Plaza
    • Gilroy: 6725 Camino Arroyo
    • Mountain View: 2470 Charleston Road
    • Northridge: 8959 Tampa Ave.
    • Riverside: Canyon Springs Marketplace, 2660 Canyon Springs Parkway
    • San Mateo: 2280 Bridgepoint Parkway
    • Simi Valley: 2631 Tapo Canyon Road
    • Turlock: 2851 Countryside Drive
    • Yuba City: Yuba City Marketplace, 1060 Harter Road
  • Colorado
    • Boulder: 1741 28th St.
    • Colorado Springs: 5944 Barnes Road
    • Lone Tree: Meadows Marketplace, 8467 South Yosemite
  • Florida
    • East Fort Myers: 3248 Forum Blvd.
    • Estero: Coconut Point Shopping Center, 8020 Mediterranean Drive
    • Miami: 12010 N Kendall Drive
    • Port Richey: Embassy Crossings, 9642 U.S Highway 19N
  • Georgia
    • Fayetteville: 123 Pavilion Parkway
  • Indiana
    • Kokomo: 1411 S. Reed Road
  • Louisiana
    • Slidell: 127 Northshore Blvd.
  • Massachusetts
    • Holyoke: The Holyoke Crossing, 39 Holyoke St.
    • Saugus: 367 Broadway
  • Maryland
    • Baltimore: 5210 Campbell Blvd.
  • Michigan
    • Wyoming: 4830 Wilson Avenue SW
  • Minnesota
    • Coon Rapids: 12773 Riverdale Blvd.
  • New Jersey
    • Lawrenceville: 101-B Mercer Mall, 3371 US Highway 1
  • New York
    • 61st Street: 410 East 61st St.
    • Manhasset: 2103 Northern Blvd.
    • Greece: 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive
  • Ohio
    • Cincinnati: 650-F Eastgate South Drive
    • Medina: 4949 Grande Shops Ave.
    • Stow: 4290 Kent Road
    • Warrensville Heights: 4031 Richmond Road
  • Pennsylvania
    • Pittsburgh: Waterworks Shopping Center, 980 Freeport Road
    • Swarthmore: 857 Baltimore Pike
  • Puerto Rico
    • Bo Canovanillas Carolina: Los Colobos II Shopping Center, State Road #3 Km 14.1
  • Tennessee
    • Cleveland: 4540 Frontage Road NW
  • Utah
    • American Fork: 773 W. Grassland Drive
  • Virginia
    • Fairfax: 9666 Main St.
    • Glen Allen: 9900 Brook Road
    • Virginia Beach: 3312 Princess Anne Road
    • Waynesboro: 821-D Town Center Drive

