Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close 43 additional stores by the end of February 2021. These stores slated to close are part of the company's overall plans to shut down 200 locations over the next two years, which accounts for approximately 21% of their store fleet.



List of Stores Slated to Close by February:

Arkansas

Conway: 1272 South Amity Road

Arizona

Peoria: 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway

California

El Cerrito: 6000 El Cerrito Plaza

Gilroy: 6725 Camino Arroyo

Mountain View: 2470 Charleston Road

Northridge: 8959 Tampa Ave.

Riverside: Canyon Springs Marketplace, 2660 Canyon Springs Parkway

San Mateo: 2280 Bridgepoint Parkway

Simi Valley: 2631 Tapo Canyon Road

Turlock: 2851 Countryside Drive

Yuba City: Yuba City Marketplace, 1060 Harter Road

Colorado

Boulder: 1741 28th St.

Colorado Springs: 5944 Barnes Road

Lone Tree: Meadows Marketplace, 8467 South Yosemite

Florida

East Fort Myers: 3248 Forum Blvd.

Estero: Coconut Point Shopping Center, 8020 Mediterranean Drive

Miami: 12010 N Kendall Drive

Port Richey: Embassy Crossings, 9642 U.S Highway 19N

Georgia

Fayetteville: 123 Pavilion Parkway

Indiana

Kokomo: 1411 S. Reed Road

Louisiana

Slidell: 127 Northshore Blvd.

Massachusetts

Holyoke: The Holyoke Crossing, 39 Holyoke St.

Saugus: 367 Broadway

Maryland

Baltimore: 5210 Campbell Blvd.

Michigan

Wyoming: 4830 Wilson Avenue SW

Minnesota

Coon Rapids: 12773 Riverdale Blvd.

New Jersey

Lawrenceville: 101-B Mercer Mall, 3371 US Highway 1

New York

61st Street: 410 East 61st St.

Manhasset: 2103 Northern Blvd.

Greece: 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive

Ohio

Cincinnati: 650-F Eastgate South Drive

Medina: 4949 Grande Shops Ave.

Stow: 4290 Kent Road

Warrensville Heights: 4031 Richmond Road

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh: Waterworks Shopping Center, 980 Freeport Road

Swarthmore: 857 Baltimore Pike

Puerto Rico

Bo Canovanillas Carolina: Los Colobos II Shopping Center, State Road #3 Km 14.1

Tennessee

Cleveland: 4540 Frontage Road NW

Utah

American Fork: 773 W. Grassland Drive

Virginia

Fairfax: 9666 Main St.

Glen Allen: 9900 Brook Road

Virginia Beach: 3312 Princess Anne Road

Waynesboro: 821-D Town Center Drive

