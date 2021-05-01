Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy’s Closing 45 Locations in 2021
News
22h ago
Macy's just notified the employees of about 45 stores nationwide that their location will close by the middle of 2021.

Back in February of 2020, the retailer outlined plans to shutter 125 locations by 2023. This latest batch of store closings reflects those plans, leaving about 80 more stores slated to close over the next two years.

Liquidation sales have already started at some of the closing locations, however the rest will begin later this month.

Here are some of the stores slated to close in 2021:
  • Paradise Valley, Arizona
  • El Cajon Parkway, California
  • Hilltop, California
  • Brass Mill Center, Connecticut
  • Crystal Mall, Connecticut
  • Port Charlotte Town Center, Florida
  • Volusia Mall, Florida
  • Greenbriar, Georgia
  • Hyatt Regency (Maui, Hawaii)
  • Grand Teton Mall, Idaho
  • Water Tower Place, Illinois
  • College Mall, Indiana
  • Independence Center, Missouri
  • Northpark Mall, Missouri
  • West Park Mall, Missouri
  • Sangertown Square, New York
  • White Plains Galleria, New York
  • Great Lakes Mall, Ohio
  • Richland Mall, Ohio
  • Tri-County Mall, Ohio
  • Marlow Heights, South Carolina
  • The Avenue Carriage Crossing, Tennessee
  • Old Hickory Mall, Tennessee
  • Golden Triangle, Texas
  • Post Oak Mall, Texas
  • Rivercenter, Texas
  • Rolling Oaks, Texas
  • Vista Ridge Mall, Texas
  • Commons at Federal Way, Washington
  • Northtown, Washington

