Macy's just notified the employees of about 45 stores nationwide that their location will close by the middle of 2021.



Back in February of 2020, the retailer outlined plans to shutter 125 locations by 2023. This latest batch of store closings reflects those plans, leaving about 80 more stores slated to close over the next two years.



Liquidation sales have already started at some of the closing locations, however the rest will begin later this month.



Here are some of the stores slated to close in 2021:

Paradise Valley, Arizona



El Cajon Parkway, California



Hilltop, California



Brass Mill Center, Connecticut



Crystal Mall, Connecticut



Port Charlotte Town Center, Florida



Volusia Mall, Florida



Greenbriar, Georgia



Hyatt Regency (Maui, Hawaii)



Grand Teton Mall, Idaho



Water Tower Place, Illinois



College Mall, Indiana



Independence Center, Missouri



Northpark Mall, Missouri



West Park Mall, Missouri



Sangertown Square, New York



White Plains Galleria, New York



Great Lakes Mall, Ohio



Richland Mall, Ohio



Tri-County Mall, Ohio



Marlow Heights, South Carolina



The Avenue Carriage Crossing, Tennessee



Old Hickory Mall, Tennessee



Golden Triangle, Texas



Post Oak Mall, Texas



Rivercenter, Texas



Rolling Oaks, Texas



Vista Ridge Mall, Texas



Commons at Federal Way, Washington



Northtown, Washington