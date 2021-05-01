CNBC
Macy's just notified the employees of about 45 stores nationwide that their location will close by the middle of 2021.
Back in February of 2020, the retailer outlined plans to shutter 125 locations by 2023. This latest batch of store closings reflects those plans, leaving about 80 more stores slated to close over the next two years.
Liquidation sales have already started at some of the closing locations, however the rest will begin later this month.
Here are some of the stores slated to close in 2021:
